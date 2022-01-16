Do you suffer from intestinal candida? Here are the symptoms to recognize

Candida is a problem that can affect different parts of the body. Find out if you suffer from intestinal candida thanks to some important symptoms to recognize.

When you suffer from candida, the problem can affect different points in our body. Although less famous, there is, for example, intestinal candida. A pathology that is often difficult to recognize and above all to be treated but which with the observation of the right symptoms can be discovered or at least suspected thus giving way to the necessary investigations.

So let’s find out what are the most common symptoms of intestinal candida and how to act to defeat it in the right way both through the observation of alarm bells and with natural and non-natural cures.

Intestinal candida: the most common symptoms and which is very important to recognize

Candida is a fungus that we all have but which when it proliferates excessively can trigger a whole series of problems that can affect both the quality of life and the well-being of the person.

For this reason, it is always very important to take care of this aspect of health. And the best way to do this is, without a doubt, to always keep possible symptoms under control. Like alarm bells, these are in fact able to give a hint of what you are experiencing, leading you to act preventively or to contact your doctor.

But what are the symptoms of intestinal candida to watch out for? Among the most common are:

Abdominal bloating after meals

Tension in the abdomen

Meteorism

Abdominal colic

Difficult digestion

Intolerance to some foods

Constipation

Diarrhea

Constant fatigue

Irritable bowel

Excessive need for sugars

Muscle aches

Anal itching

When some of these symptoms appear in your life it is very important to make sure that there is no intestinal candida problem behind it. To do it, just contact your doctor who in most cases will prescribe urine or stool tests.

Once the candida is discovered, it will be treated with both drugs and natural remedies such as bearberry, grapefruit seeds, bicarbonate and supplements designed specifically to avoid intestinal candida and its expansion for the body.

All this will be joined by a change in lifestyle and, above all, in nutrition. This must in fact be (at least for a while) free of sugars and above all alcohol, without dairy products or yeasts and based on vegetables, fibers and non-irritating foods. Generally the classic healthy and balanced diet, based on whole grains, vegetables, fruit, lean proteins and good fats, it is ideal for finding immediate benefit.

In many cases, lactic ferments can be useful to accelerate healing, but they will be prescribed by the doctor according to your personal case. Getting the type of ferment wrong could aggravate the situation.

