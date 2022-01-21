Do you suffer from pain in your arms? The causes are more common than you think!

Arm pain can have causes ranging from the most common to those that deserve some apprehension. Let’s find out the most important ones together.

Sooner or later it happens to everyone to suffer from pain in the arms. A problem that can be difficult to manage but which is usually solved in a short time.

When that doesn’t happen and the problem tends to show up multiple times throughout the day, it may be important to understand the causes. Only in this way, in fact, will it also be possible to find remedies to relieve pain and return to move without problems.

Pain in the arms: the causes to know

Arm pain can be indicative of several issues. When it comes to a physiological reason, it can arise after intense physical activity or when you bump somewhere or make special efforts with your arms.

In the absence of physical reasons, this type of malaise can depend on more important causes that should always be taken into consideration.

Among the most common are:

Heart attack in progress

Arthritis

Periarthritis

Cervical disc herniation

Fibromyalgia

It is therefore advisable to contact your doctor with some urgency when pain in the arms is associated with confusion, migraines or other symptoms that may indicate greater problems.

Beyond emergencies, it is always good to undergo tests in order to understand the cause and find the right cure. In the case of a hernia it may in fact be necessary to undergo an operation while for other pathologies such as periarthritis or fibromyalgia it may be useful to understand what you suffer from in order to implement strategies that help relieve arm pain.

In general, in the absence of a real diagnosis, it may be useful to use anti-inflammatories or cortisone. To understand what is best to assume, however, is very iIt is important to ask your doctor for advice who, based on what has already been ascertained, will be able to establish how it is best to intervene or if it could give relief to undergo some physiotherapy sessions.

The latter, especially if combined with tecar therapy, is in fact able to give relief and relieve tension or inflammation in muscles and nerves. Which can help you feel better quicker than you think.