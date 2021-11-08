Do you suffer from rheumatoid arthritis? Here’s how to help you soothe the pain

Rheumatoid arthritis is a problem that can affect even at a young age and that particularly affects women. Discover some remedies to relieve the pain.

Those who suffer from rheumatoid arthritis know well how the actual causes of this disease are still unknown today. At the same time, even on a medical level there is little that can be done and this leads to days of pain without knowing what to do.

Luckily there are some remedies that can provide valuable help and who manage to counteract evil also helping to better manage movements. Let’s find out which are the most valid and simple to implement in order to find some pain relief.

Rheumatoid arthritis: how to fight it naturally

Suffering from rheumatoid arthritis means having to endure very severe pain that often come to block or make movements difficult.

Although there are no real cures yet, there are natural remedies that put into practice together with a balanced diet (keeping fit tends to relieve pain) and aphysical activity able to keep movements as fluid as possible, some valuable improvements may be found. Here, then, are some of the remedies considered more valid.

Fish oil. Rich in Omega 3, it is an excellent anti-inflammatory as well as a friend of the joints. Taking it daily can therefore give great relief while also avoiding the progression of the disease. To make it effective, however, it is important to choose one that is free of mercury and other minerals and then processed to be pure.

Turmeric. Another great help comes from turmeric, a cooking spice rich in curcumin. This active ingredient boasts several beneficial properties among which the anti-inflammatory and positive ones on the joints stand out.

Ginger. A rhizome that is part of the aid that comes from nature is ginger. Taking it helps reduce pain and seems to work especially on those of the joint type.

Green tea. A super food that disinfects and helps the body to work better is green tea which, taken every day, can relieve pain caused by arthritis. A healthy and pleasant remedy to take that is also good for the body in many other respects.

Black currant. Blackcurrant taken in drops also plays an important role in the fight against arthritis and all because of its anti-inflammatory properties.

Acupuncture, magnotherapy and homeopathy can then be added to these remedies and proper nutrition. What matters is act on several fronts in order to combat pain in the best possible way and at the same time prevent the disease from worsening.

Obviously, these are always remedies and techniques that, before being put into practice, must be evaluated together with the attending physician, taking into account their medical history.