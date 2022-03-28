Do you take vitamin C? Watch out for these symptoms, you can take a big risk

Vitamin C is a very important element for our health, to be taken both with food and with supplements. Here, however, is when to be careful

Essential for psycho-physical well-being, Vitamin C is one of the most requested supplements especially during the winter months. At a food level it can be taken thanks to the consumption of fruit and vegetables, especially citrus fruits. In case of deficiencies, however, you can resort to supplements sold in pharmacies which, in simple and even tasty formulas, can make the correct dose daily.

As always, however, it is necessary knowing how to listen to your body and the signals it gives. If you take vitamin C and notice one or more of these symptoms, be careful and see a doctor.

Vitamin C: Pay attention to the dosage and your body

Our body is capable of providing us excellent signs to show us the correct way in managing and treating it. Vitamin C is very important for maintaining optimal health and many people, especially during the winter months, resort to an extra integration. The daily requirement is around 60 – 120 mg but can increase up to 2 g per day if necessary.

To hire excessive doses of vitamin C, however, can lead to problems that are not entirely easy to solve. Too much vitamin C, in fact, causes an increased excretion of oxalates and urates, which can lead to kidney stones. Without going so deeply, then, one of the most common risks is headache, the first alarm bell that warns us that something is wrong.

High doses of this vitaminmoreover, they could also create problems at the digestive level. If you take more than 3.5g, as EFSA evidence, your body can fall into gastrointestinal problems of different intensity, up to real episodes of vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms related to excessive vitamin C intake are the reflux and gastric acidityvery heavy inconveniences that have a negative impact on everyday life.

As always, therefore, it is recommended to take a correct amount of this element so important for health. However, if you notice unwanted effects or unpleasant sensations, it is better go to a doctor or specialist in order to find the perfect dosage for each individual situation. The symptoms listed above, in fact, can last over time and cause further problems that are not easy to resolve.