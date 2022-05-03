Do you think about retirement? “Chicharito” Hernández spoke about his future

Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández, striker for the Los Angeles Galaxy, is in one of his best moments in the Major League Soccerbut now he talked about what is coming in the future and how he sees himself on the pitch in a few years.

Speaking after an Herbalife event in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Javier Hernández pointed out that in the medium term he continues to be seen as a benchmark on the court, although he pointed out that he has nothing “guaranteed” and his plans could change overnight. to another.

“If I see myself in the medium term, I think that would be the most consistent thing I could say. In the long term I imagine about 10, 15, 20 years, I think that the body would no longer give me. Who knows, I’m 33 years old, those kinds of questions are very interesting because, using the paradox of life, I don’t know if tomorrow I’m going to wake up “

“Chicharito” also assured that he is aware that, when he does not deliver the expected results for a striker, it will be time to leave his position to the youngsters so that they can take his place in the team where he is.

“I am also a very demanding person with myself, also if my body is no longer responding to me in the way I want, I think it would be a good time for another partner to take my place”

“I don’t know, but I do see myself in the medium term”