“Do you think I can get my teeth fixed this week?” – Telemundo 52

LOS ANGELES – Mexican singer Christian Nodal exhibited this Wednesday an alleged conversation he had with Belinda to show that the singer asked him for money for personal care and for his parents.

“When I got tired of giving, it was all over,” Nodal wrote on Twitter and shared a WhatsApp screenshot of an alleged conversation with his ex-girlfriend.

The interpreter of the Mexican regional showed the images after receiving a series of indirect criticism from the mother of his ex-fiancée, Belinda Schüll.

20 years collecting the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing.

Leave me alone, I’m healing.

I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life.

everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me.

When I get tired of giving, it's all over.

“Do you think I can fix my teeth this week? I mean, won’t you get some money this week apart from my parents so I can fix them?” Are the alleged words that Belinda wrote on the 4th February.

According to the conversation, after a few minutes without a response from her then fiancé, the Mexican artist told her how sorry she was to continue in that relationship.

“I knew you were going to leave me alone and destroy life,” reads the same image.

Nodal’s responses come after Schüll “liked” and posted applause “emojis” to a comment from a follower who was celebrating Belinda breaking up with Nodal, calling him “naco,” a Mexican slur with class connotations.

Later, the mother of the “Egoísta” singer uploaded a photo to her Instagram profile with the caption: “The world is full of people who want to pick the fruits of trees that they never planted or cared for.”

This sparked outrage among the fans of the Mexican regional musician, who accused Belinda and her mother of “conspiring” together against Christian, for which the singer decided to respond.

“Twenty years collecting the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing,” Nodal wrote on Twitter in response to Schüll.

“Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother you, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening to you deserves it and it also cost me,” he added.

After a wave of polarized comments, the singer of “Goodbye Love” dedicated himself to responding to the accusations he received for exhibiting the singer, and although some fans told him that he did not have to explain himself, the singer responded.

“Yes, I have because I want to focus my career on giving love from the depths to the world. And with these foolish people pulling me, I’m not going to achieve it. I need to get rid of those haunting ghosts,” he wrote.

In February, the breakup of the engagement between Nodal and Belinda was made public, and since then their artistic careers have taken different directions.

Both singers lived in Mexico, but after the end of their relationship he moved to the United States and she to Spain.

