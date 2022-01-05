“Do you think it deserves the lowest MCU grade?”

Eternals (here our review), one of the latest MCU works, is certainly the one that has met with less critical acclaim. If indeed you look Rotten Tomatoes, one of the most important aggregators of reviews in the world, we realize that only 47% of these are positive, a figure that brings the film to the bottom of the MCU. For this reason, the same platform, through its social channels, wanted to ask its users if in their opinion it deserved such brutal treatment.

Does Chloé Zhao’s superhero epic #Eternals really deserve to be ranked at the bottom of the #MCU? – Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 3, 2022

The same Chinese director who on Instagram asked their fans to take the poll.

In this Eternals many prominent actors made their MCU debut, among them Harigton kit, face of the Black Knight. The actor recently spoke with Out of the film, explaining that he is proud to have entered the Marvel franchise at the moment in which it has reached the maximum point of inclusiveness.

Before the film I was wondering why there wasn’t an LGBTQ + representation in superhero movies and we do that in this, and it’s very important. And all I can hope for is that this is just the first of many, many others. Phastos is one of my favorite characters in this movie, he’s great. It was actually an important reason why I wanted to be a part of this.

Previously also Angelina Jolie, also in the cast of The Eternals, had talked about this topic, criticizing those who had criticized the film because of the gay kiss present in it.

I still don’t understand how to live today in a world where there are still people who don’t appreciate the beauty and love of Phastos’ relationship – she told news.com.au. If there is someone who has been angry and threatened by such a thing, and who does not approve or appreciate, I can only say that he is just an ignoramus.

What do you think about it? Is this really the worst movie in the MCU?