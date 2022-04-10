Sleep it is important for our body and not doing it leads to numerous risks for health. The main consequences are: asthenia (a significant tiredness), disturbances in attention, concentration and memory, excessive daytime sleepiness, mood disturbance, anxiety and easy irritability.

It can lead, in more serious cases, to problems with fertility and disorders of the memory. It can also cause thyroid dysfunction.

What to do to sleep?

A method for sleep more easily it comes from yoga and it is about 4-7-8 breathing. This involves increasing the amount of oxygen in the blood and slowing the heart rate. First you have to put the tip of the tongue behind the upper incisors, on the gum, take a deep exhalation, throwing out all the air from the lungs. Next, inhale through your nose, keeping your mouth closed, for a count of 4.

Then hold the air in the lungs mentally counting up to 7 and exhale through the mouth mentally counting up to 8. This sequence is repeated 3 times.

Other methods could be progressive muscle relaxation or relaxation of the body gradually.

Before going to bed, you can also take a relaxing bath, read a book or listen to music (white noises).

If none of these methods work, you can also take sleep-enhancing supplements.

Do you wake up in the middle of the night? try to do these things to fall asleep right away

Sometimes it happens that you fall asleep and then in the middle of the night you wake up. This is due to sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea or restless legs syndrome, taking certain medications, stress, jet lag, too much caffeine, or too much light in the room.

To fall back asleep quickly some precautions are necessary. For example, you have to lie down, avoid turning on the lights as the light affects our biological clock. We need to limit unpleasant and negative thoughts, not use the phone and focus on breathing.