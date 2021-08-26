Do you want $ 1000 in Bitcoin? This mayor wants to give them away, but on one condition

Jayson Stewart, Mayor of Cool Valley, a town of about 1,500 in the state of Missouri, said she wanted to donate up to $ 1000 in Bitcoin to each of its citizens. The investment would require approximately 1.5 million dollars and will aim to enrich the inhabitants of the country through a maturation program of the famous cryptocurrency.

“We are working on such ideas because my number one concern“If someone sells their bitcoin just to pay the car payment, and then when the bitcoin reaches $ 500,000 after all these years, they will really regret it,” Mayor Stewart said.

The condition for clear, to avoid any kind of speculation, the citizens they will not be able to sell Bitcoins for a few years, at least five or more.

“like digital gold. I would like to see every single family in my city receive a certain amount in Bitcoin, be it $ 500 or $ 1,000. I have friends whose lives have been completely changed, like go from a normal nine to five job to a value of over $ 80 million within a few years, ”Stewart said.

The mayor later specified that the money for the project will come from donations but also of funds received by the government to counter the pandemic crisis.

