Do you want a gaming laptop? Buy it now, prices will increase in 2022

Razer CEO gets his hands on: the new laptops expected in the first part of 2022 will be more expensive. The CEO of the US company, Min-Liang Tan, has decided to “come out” with a tweet in which he seems to want to prepare the ground for the obvious complaints that will arise a few weeks from now.

“I just had a long meeting to review our line of gaming laptops for the next year – it looks like there are significant increases in component costs, etc. and we will see price hikes for the next generation of gaming laptops across the board – including Razer Blades – next year “.

At CES 2022 Intel and AMD will unveil new mobile gaming platforms, on the one hand Alder Lake P (hybrid architecture like the recent desktop processors) and on the other the new Ryzen “Rembrandt” based on Zen 3 architecture with RDNA 2 graphics. Together with the new CPUs we will also see a renewal of dedicated GPUs, with updates of their respective solutions by AMD and NVIDIA, but without an architectural revamp.

New gaming laptops should offer a good performance increase compared to the current generation, but at the same time we will also see list prices rise. The shortage (with increasing production costs), the energy price and all the other problems of the supply chain (freight costs for shipments, etc.) have an impact that, however much you try to amortize it, reaches the end user.

It’s not just a CPU or GPU issue, Razer’s CEO doesn’t specify the source of the price hike, which suggests that there is not a single culpritIf that were the case, Razer could have paid for the increase – all or part of it – but since memory, screens and everything else also costs more, buying a gaming notebook in 2022 could require a higher outlay than usual. As they say, “forewarned is forearmed”.