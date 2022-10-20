Do you want a ‘Marilyn Monroe’ blonde like Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’? Experts tell us everything

Sunset Boulevard – Getty Images

Despite the fact that the plot and the scenes of ‘Blonde’ have the world divided, there is one aspect of the film that we cannot deny: the enormous resemblance of the ‘casting’ with the people they embody, especially in terms of Ana de Armas, like Marilyn Monroe, refers. But… What is real and what is not in the blockbuster? The platinum blonde of the Cuban-Spanish actress, for example, is not. And yet, the most iconic color in the history of golden cinema is once again one of the most requested coloring services of the moment.

Do you also have a lot of desire to show off a spectacular blonde trend? Wonderful! But first you need to know everything about the process and, for this, we have the exquisite statements of the professionals of the Ananda Ferdi Salon (Madrid).

Get the platinum blonde of Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’ in the purest Marilyn Monroe style

Surely you have seen on Instagram the video that shows the incredible transformation of the actress to Marilyn Monroe in the dressing room. However, what seems easy due to the fact that it is a wig, in reality it is not so easy if what you want is really dye you. As they say from Ananda Ferdi, “it is a complex, long and delicate process“And not like Kim Kardashian would have us believe at the MET gala.

This is what the experts recommend if you are looking for this change of look.

On the one hand, a good diagnosis. “The first thing we must observe is the length and quality of the hair“, they comment from Ananda Ferdi. “We must check that the hair is in good condition to withstand this type of work.” As they say from the Madrid salon, a discoloration “It is an extreme change to the hair cuticle and will dry out the hair strand.” That is why, from then on, you will have to pamper him a lot with specific products. In fact, if you have very fine or very damaged hair by chemical treatments, “it will not support this aggressive discoloration”, they warn.

Another important thing to know is process time. Ananda Ferdi professionals aim for a duration of between 4 and 8 hours, so patience is a must. “Although the normal exposure time of a discoloration is usually 45 minutes, if we have not achieved the desired color we must reapply it as many times as necessary“. Keep that in mind.

Also don’t settle for any salon and any product used. Ananda Ferdi experts warn about the importance of using the right formulas, ammonia-free and oil-based, for instance. According to what they tell us, in their living room they have discolorations that contain purple pigments to remove as much of the orange or gold reflections as possible.

As for the action protocolwe must take into account a very important aspect that perhaps you did not know: “The hair does not lighten the same root way than in the middle and ends”, say the stylists. “It also depends on the general condition of the hair and its length to decide if we bleach in parts or if, on the contrary, we do everything at the same time”. However, if you have your natural virgin color“the root rises or discolors before, since there are no calories near the scalp,” they comment.

Finally, “the shading of the hair It is done as a last step, to clean some unwanted nuances and unify the color”, they say from Ananda Ferdi.

Last but not least, we have to take into account how important they are hair aftercare. The objective? Preserve its shine. The routine that Ananda Ferdi experts recommend is the next:

A capillary ‘detox’ every 15 days. So that? “For remove residue, tone and purify the scalp. The hair is left shinier and looser and the color looks more luminous”. In fact, “the use of inappropriate products can make us lose the desired tone” and we do not want that. In addition, they warn of how much the sun, the air and the passage of time can contribute to the color oxidizing and turning copper or yellow.”To avoid this, it is advisable wash with purple shampoo, because this pigment shades the reflections that appear over time or, sometimes, caused by the chlorine in the pool, the salt from the sea, etc… How often? “Once a week“, recommend from Ananda Ferdi.

Take good note of this before ordering the change of look to the most cinematographic blonde.