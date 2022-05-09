Do you want free home covid tests from pharmacies and insurers? It’s complicated, despite the requirements – Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Some Illinoisans say they continue to have trouble getting free home COVID-19 tests from pharmacies and insurance companies, more than three months after the White House began requiring insurers to cover them. .

President Joe Biden’s administration announced in January, amid an intense surge in COVID-19, that health insurance companies would be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month per person. People were supposed to be able to walk into many pharmacies, show their health insurance card, and walk out with free boxes of home COVID-19 tests. Or, if a pharmacy wasn’t in their insurance network, a person was supposed to submit a claim for reimbursement of at least $12 per test.

But it’s not always that easy, a problem that comes as the number of cases in Illinois rises again, prompting many people to seek testing at home again.

Teena McClelland holds up four boxes of COVID tests outside her home on April 28, 2022 in Chicago. McClelland has spent nearly a month trying to get free at-home covid tests from pharmacies through her insurance. (Stacey Westcott/Chicago Tribune)

Some pharmacies require customers to pay for tests up front and then submit claims to their insurers for reimbursement, even though the pharmacies are among those that are supposed to accept insurance for tests. Other pharmacies allow customers with insurance to get tested at no cost, but ask them to wait up to two hours to get tested. Some pharmacies say they are out of stock, while others have shelves overflowing with tests.

Those who purchase tests from pharmacies that are not in their insurance company’s network sometimes find themselves having to fill out confusing forms to submit claims for reimbursement.

“It’s a huge challenge and I don’t think it’s necessary,” said Teena McClelland, 46, of Portage Park.

McClelland likes to have COVID-19 tests on hand so he can test his family before gathering with others. He also wants to make sure they are in his house in case there is another wave of COVID-19 and testing becomes scarce again.

In early April, she tried to buy the home tests at a CVS Health pharmacy, but was told they were out of stock.

“I was surprised, because I assumed drug stores had it on hand at this point in the game,” McClelland said.

A couple of weeks later, he ordered them online from a CVS through Instacart, paying in advance. Now you have to submit a refund request. He also decided to try to get some directly through his insurance company, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. She called Blue Cross and spent an hour on the phone being transferred to different representatives before one of them could order the tests for her, she said. An evidence bag arrived less than a week later.

Blue Cross spokesman John Simley said in an email that their experience is “not typical,” and that members can order free tests online or call Express Scripts Pharmacy, a mail-order pharmacy that contracts with Blue Cross. Blue Cross at 833-715-0942.

“Recently, whenever I try to do something like this I can’t help but think of the people who are most challenged,” McClelland said. “I feel like I have limited challenges. For me to feel challenged by this process, I know it has to be much worse for other people to the point where no one is going to look for it.”

McClelland isn’t the only one going out of his way to get free trials, which can otherwise cost upwards of $20 for a pair. That price tag can be problematic for many people, considering some experts advise people who aren’t feeling well to get tested as often as daily, in some cases, to see if they have COVID-19.

A Tribune reporter recently visited more than a half-dozen pharmacies to try to get free home COVID-19 tests, covered by insurance. The Tribune only visited pharmacies that were listed as part of Prime Therapeutic’s network with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, the state’s largest health insurer, meaning those pharmacies had to allow customers with Blue Cross/Prime to get the tests for free. Prime is a pharmacy benefit management company owned by Blue Cross companies.

Pharmacy workers at two Mariano’s stores told the Tribune that it didn’t do home tests through insurance, and customers had to pay for them up front and file claims for reimbursement.

Three Walgreens pharmacies said they could do the tests through insurance, but it would take between 15 minutes and two hours. An employee at a Jewel-Osco pharmacy said he could get the tests done through insurance in 20 minutes, but the store only had one box and wouldn’t have any more in stock for another week.

An employee at a CVS pharmacy said the tests could be done through insurance in 20 to 30 minutes, but the tests were in another part of the store. They were near the cash registers in the front of the store, meaning a person would have to find them in the front of the store and then take them to the pharmacy in the back to be covered by insurance. People can also buy them at the cash registers in the front of pharmacies, but they have to pay out of pocket when doing so.

When asked why the two Mariano’s stores were not accepting insurance for testing, despite being listed as in-network with Blue Cross/Prime, a Mariano’s spokeswoman said in a statement, “Mariano’s continues to work to align all insurance plans with our system, which allows us to file reimbursement directly.”

Marci Conlin, vice president of pharmacy network management for Prime Therapeutics, said in a statement that “Any pharmacy in the Prime network can submit an electronic claim for over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. […]. Prime continues to educate pharmacies on the claims submission process.”

Simley, of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, said many of the problems Blue Cross has found have to do with “pharmacy procedures or correctness of member information.”

“We continue to educate participating pharmacies to make sure they follow the process mandated by the federal government,” Simley said. “If you use a pharmacy in the Prime network, you shouldn’t have to submit a separate claim when you buy the tests at the pharmacy counter.”

As for long wait times at some Walgreens pharmacies, Walgreens spokeswoman Kris Lathan said in an email that “Wait times vary based on peak times of the day for that location (such as the hour before the store closes, for example)”.

Jewel-Osco spokeswoman Mary Frances Trucco said in an email, when asked if Jewel stores are low on testing, that “All of our Osco pharmacies are fully stocked with in-house COVID-19 testing.”

A CVS Health spokesperson said in an email that customers with certain types of insurance can visit CVS.com or use the CVS pharmacy mobile app to locate, order and pick up COVID-19 home tests at no up-front cost, or they can get the covered tests at pharmacy counters. He said that CVS stores the tests in various places in its stores, including at the pharmacy counter.

Some Illinois consumers are avoiding pharmacy counters to try to get free tests, with varying degrees of success.

The federal government allows people to get up to eight free tests per household through www.covid.gov/tests. People can get free trials on that site, regardless of insurance status.

Some people who want more of those eight tests from the federal government are ordering them through store websites or through their online insurers.

Lisa Kelly, 39, of Jefferson Park, purchased tests on Walgreens and Walmart websites, paying in advance and then submitting claims for reimbursement. She had to fill out forms from OptumRx, the prescription drug benefit provider for her insurance plan with Aetna. “It’s really confusing,” she said.

She’s also ordered the tests directly through an Optum website, with no upfront cost, but hasn’t figured out how to order eight a month for each of her family members, instead of just her and her husband.

“Maybe if I had gone the paperwork refund route it would have worked, but that’s a lot of money up front,” he said.

Blue Cross and UnitedHealthcare members can also order up to eight monthly tests for each person in their household at no cost through insurance-related websites. But a person with Blue Cross must have an Express Scripts Pharmacy online account to order free trials through Express Scripts. A person with UnitedHealthcare with OptumRx benefits can order them through the Optum Store website.

However, ordering tests through insurer websites can sometimes mean waiting a few days to weeks for tests to arrive, which is not ideal for someone who is sick or has just been exposed to the virus. illness.

“I’m thankful for the access to testing and I’m thankful that it’s covered, but it’s upsetting and it really disproportionately affects people who don’t have time to research about it or who may not have access to the internet at home,” Kelly said of of process.

“Families really feel like they’re on their own and they need to get tested in case they need it, because you can’t always get it in a rush,” she said.