Do you want it for America? The Cruz Azul player who surprised Ortiz

The Cruz Azul player who surprised Fernando Ortiz

April 30, 2022 9:55 p.m.

América and Cruz Azul played a very vibrant young classic at the Azteca Stadium, in which Fernando Ortiz valued the work of the rival, especially one of his players, who stood out in the match between azul and azulcremas.

The midfield was one of the points where the match between Cruz Azul and América developed the most for Fernando Ortiz, one of the cement players who greatly shortened the game of the American team was Erik Lira.

The young Mexican not only stands out in the Cruz Azul team, but also begins to fill Gerardo Martino’s eye as one of the triggers to replace Edson Álvarez in the Mexican team.

Can America sign Erik Lira?

Although América currently has Santiago Naveda in midfield, it would not be unreasonable to think that he would look for another holding midfielder, taking into consideration that Pedro Aquino is one of the players most prone to injury, while América would be interested in having a player with opportunities to to be in the Mexican team.

