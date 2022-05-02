Sports

Do you want it for America? The Cruz Azul player who surprised Ortiz

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

The Cruz Azul player who surprised Fernando Ortiz
The Cruz Azul player who surprised Fernando Ortiz

América and Cruz Azul played a very vibrant young classic at the Azteca Stadium, in which Fernando Ortiz valued the work of the rival, especially one of his players, who stood out in the match between azul and azulcremas.

More news from America:

Goodbye to America, they are looking for him in Europe and Álvaro Fidalgo has already defined his future

The midfield was one of the points where the match between Cruz Azul and América developed the most for Fernando Ortiz, one of the cement players who greatly shortened the game of the American team was Erik Lira.

The young Mexican not only stands out in the Cruz Azul team, but also begins to fill Gerardo Martino’s eye as one of the triggers to replace Edson Álvarez in the Mexican team.

Can America sign Erik Lira?

Although América currently has Santiago Naveda in midfield, it would not be unreasonable to think that he would look for another holding midfielder, taking into consideration that Pedro Aquino is one of the players most prone to injury, while América would be interested in having a player with opportunities to to be in the Mexican team.

More news from America:

He is the Mexican Messi, he plays like Sambu and America offers him the contract of his life

Source link

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Fernando Ortiz reveals Club América’s plan to not lose pace prior to the Liguilla

24 mins ago

Marcelo Díaz accused Reinaldo Rueda of ‘stealing’ in Chile for not calling him | National teams

36 mins ago

Katie Taylor retains her crowns in an epic match with Amanda Serrano | Boxing

59 mins ago

This is the table of scorers in the Premier League

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button