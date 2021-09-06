Do you want Thor’s muscles? Chris Hemsworth shows you how

Remember that line in the Agents of SHIELD pilot, when Ward wondered if Thor was technically a God, and Maria Hill’s only response was “Well, you’ve never seen his arms up close.” Here, in his new Instagram post, Chris Hemsworth shows us exactly how he got those arms.

That the Thunder God performer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has one of Hollywood’s best sculpted physicists was hardly a secret, but have you ever wondered what type of training Will it ever follow to keep you so fit?

Hemsworth gives us the answer in person in a new post on social media, where he explains how tiring but also how satisfying his training program is.

“Welcome toOcclusion Training [anche noto come Blood Flow Restriction o Kaatsu Training, come suggerisce google] with @rossedgley. By restricting the circulation of blood and oxygen, the muscles are forced to work harder in a shorter period of time, and then a lot of sports-science things happen. It’s basically one of the least enjoyable training methods I’ve ever experienced, but it’s one of the most effective ways to get arms like Thor’s and make them look like the legs of a racehorse. Don’t try this at home alone unless you have a personal fitness guru like Ross @centrfit #thorloveandthunder“writes the actor in the caption of the post, to which he attaches the video that you can also find at the bottom of the news.

Loading... Advertisements

It seems, in fact, quite tiring, stuff that already reading it makes you feel a little fatigued … But if Thor wants to have some hope against Gorr The Slaughterer of Gods played by Christian Bale and save the world once again in the new films of the MCU along with his mates, well, we understand the need. After all, colleague Natalie Portman also went through some very intense training for Thor: Love and Thunder, and who knows what these two will do together on screen …

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in theaters in May 2022.