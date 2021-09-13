do you want Thor’s muscles? The actor shows the steps of his daily training [VIDEO]

That of Chris Hemsworth is one of the most envied physicists in Hollywood.

Also thanks to its role inMarvel universe who, in addition to requiring constant training from the actor, always puts his muscles at the center of the scene, the star who lends his face to Thor He always manages to amaze the public with his physical form, which even seems to improve from year to year.

And if the last time we talked about his workouts was in a video showing us a grueling weight lifting – you can find it. HERE -, now the actor has decided to do more, finally responding to all those who constantly ask him what the secret of such a sculpted body is.

Chris Hemsworth has in fact released a new video made during training for the sequel to the film Extraction, in which in addition to explaining in detail every single step of his exercises, with lots of minutes and daily quantities, he shows us directly how to do them at home:

“Move from weight training to more functional bodyweight movements, focusing on agility, strength and speed. Try this little routine and let your lungs scream for mercy!

Loading... Advertisements

3-minute boxing ride (cardio)

50 squats (lower body)

40 sit through (mobility)

20 reps for each exercise (core)

25 push-ups (upper body)

Rest 2 minutes 4 series in total “

And if the steps described by the actor are not completely clear, find it HERE THE VIDEO IN WHICH SHOWS HOW TO DO THE EXERCISES.

In short, combine the right diet with the advice of Chris Hemsworth and you will have a physique from God of Thunder. Almost.

Read also: Chris Hemsworth, shocked fans by Thor’s latest photo: “You have absurd muscles!”

Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in costume are the best thing you’ll see today

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED