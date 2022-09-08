Do you want to apply Botox? These are the risks of not going to aesthetic medicine professionals | Health | Magazine

In recent years, medicine has been affected by a lot of intrusiveness and aesthetic professionals do not escape this reality, which is why you have to be alert when going to any office to inject botox treatments.

In Spain, a court determined that it is a crime for people who do not have credentials to carry out aesthetic medicine treatments, since they put the health of patients at risk, in France there is also a law that prohibits intrusion.

At what age is Botox recommended?

Expert doctors on the subject know how to treat the side effects that may appear.

Why go to a specialist to inject Botox

Dr. Virtudes Ruiz, president of the Murcian Association of Aesthetic Medicine, maintains that specialized doctors are recommended for these treatments, since they have knowledge acquired during a six-year career and four or five specializations.

“Doctors carry out a clinical history to detect possible anomalies that prevent us from carrying out certain treatments. We have exhaustive knowledge of the anatomy of the area, the properties of the product and the technique used,” Ruíz told the newspaper El País.

Advantages of going to the doctors

Expert doctors on the subject know how to treat the side effects that may appear. “We are the only ones who have in our hands the tools to do them, medication included,” Dr. Petra Vega, treasurer of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine, told the newspaper El País.

In addition, it is the doctors who can guarantee the product that infiltrates (Botox, hyaluronic acid), because it is the only one that can legally buy it in a pharmacy or laboratory.

The doctor is the one who has the civil, medical and even monetary responsibility that guarantees that he is supported in the face of any problem he has, other people do not have that responsibility.

Risks of malpractice when injecting Botox

The most dangerous thing about this treatment is that it is applied by someone who should not or does not know how to do it.

Lack of expressiveness. This is the most widespread belief about Botox and it is always caused by malpractice. This treatment requires the experience and professionalism of a qualified doctor.

Deformation of the injected areas.

Allergies to the toxin, which a professional would know how to treat and detect before the procedure.

