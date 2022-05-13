Do you want to be a Game Designer, Programmer or Video Game Artist? Do not miss this cycle of free online master classes

Game Designers, Programmers and Artists, these are some of the roles and departments involved when developing a videogame. From what the day-to-day life of the professionals involved in its development is like, to what to do to gain access to the main companies in the sector both in Spain and abroad, that is the question asked by many students with an interest in this discipline or professionals who are already working in the sector and want to specialize in a specific area, or broaden their knowledge hand in hand with the best professionals. To solve all these doubts and more, U-tad, the University Center for Technology and Digital Art, has organized a cycle of free online master classes that will take place from May 17 to 26 in online format and can be followed after registration.

Video game design: that’s how we did’Destroy All Humans Remake’. This interesting master class will take place on May 17 at 6:30 p.m. Pablo Lafora, Level and Mission Designer at Black Forest Games GmbH, will explain the work process that has been carried out to make the remake of ‘Destroy All Humans’, 15 years after the launch of the original title, from the point of view of the game designer and mission designer. He will also cover the pros and cons of working with a pre-made IP and story, as well as the difficulty of finding a balance between modernizing a game and staying true to the original.

On Tuesday, May 18, at the same time, that is, at 6:30 p.m., Arturo Paiva will teach ‘Encouraging video games with pleasure’. Paiva is director of video game animation at Tequila Works, and during his talk he will go over the optimal working methods for an animation team. He will do it from his experience working in VFX, film, television and now in video games. He will also offer some tricks to get a video game production going.

We will have to wait a few days to access Mikel Aretxabala’s master class. On May 24 at 6:30 p.m. will take place ‘Video game programming: my experience in Indies and AAA’, in which the Gameplay Engineer at Playground Games will tell about his experience at U-tad, sharing tips and anecdotes from the ‘Master in Video Game Programming’. He will also review the reasons that led him and his team to continue with the video game that emerged during his university years, ‘Greyfall’. Finally, he will talk about the jump to AAA studio jobs, as well as his experience and advice for all those who fantasize about ending up in the studio of their dreams.

The Level and Game Designer at Digital Sun Games, Javier Mombiela, will address on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. some of the challenges, questions and day-to-day decisions of video game designers. To do this, Javier will tell about his own experience, from the decision to study video game design to his current job, going through the process of looking for a job and entering the industry.

Marcos Ramos continues, with ‘The golden triangle: what is necessary to enter and grow within the video game industry’ on May 26 at 6:30 p.m. In this Art Director Master Class at Shapefarm, you’ll explore the three essentials that art directors look for in concept artists when recruiting for their video game teams.

Daniel Pastor closes the cycle with ‘The important thing is the concept’, a class that will take place on May 31 at 6:30 p.m. the keys to laying down clear and solid baselines that guarantee a somewhat less hectic production. Pastor began his career in the industry at Electronic Arts in 2005. As Lead Localization QA Tester and Production Assistant, he participated from one profile or another in franchises such as The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter or Burnout. He currently works as Sr Game Producer at Lingo Kids, a studio dedicated to bringing the concept of Play Learning to the smallest of the house. Remember, you can follow them by signing up for the ones you want to participate in through the center page.