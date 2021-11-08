Do you want to block someone on WhatsApp without them knowing? Here’s the trick

Through a simple setting already present on the same application, it would be possible to block someone on Whatsapp without knowing it directly. But how is this possible?

It happens to receive gods unwanted messages, or we would like someone we know there stop writing to us for some reason. Of course sometimes it can happen to meet some annoying people, so there is little to do about it.

However, a feature of Whatsapp would allow us to block our contacts without them knowing. Which is very convenient given that if they were informed at regard, could get us to write by other people or call us at times where we could not answer. Consequently, and with these promises, let’s see how we can resolve this problem.

How to use it

L’setting which we will talk about now is not really extreme, but it is also true that, once used, will make the chat in question more “calm“, Preventing our contact from disturb us repeatedly even if it will have, in any case, the possibility to write to us equally.

But it won’t be the same, and the reason is enough simple to explain. In fact, the makeup consists in mute the chat in such a way as to actually receive i messages, but by removing the notification sound – and also the fact that they arrive -, from conversation it could help us a lot and not a little.

There person he can do whatever he wants; in the meantime, we will do something else and not we will be disturbed from what he will tell us, seen and considered that we will not be notified. Which may seem like an act unfair and mean, however it could prove to be really essential for those who they don’t want to be interrupted to do something important.

Just think of a work place or while we are driving, clearly we would not have the time to reply and, mute the chat, may be of more support than it should. Directly remove the cell phone notifications it would be wrong; why should we do it when we can take care of a single individual by exploiting, in particular, Whatsapp? With this effective guide, in fact, you can do it no problem.

