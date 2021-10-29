Do you want to buy a Bitcoin at 10.15 euros?

It may not be the best idea for a personal investment, but it can be a nice idea for a gift. As you can imagine, in fact, you cannot buy a Bitcoin at such narrow figures: € 10.15 would be really too little. However, it is possible to buy a faithful golden reproduction, complete with a “precious” box, for a joke or a symbolic gift, perhaps as a lucky charm.

Bitcoin is actually worth a little over $ 60,000 today and the feeling is that it is taking a run to attack the highs again within a few days. If your budget is limited and you cannot invest at least a small amount in cryptocurrency (perhaps starting from a free demo account), then all that remains is the low cost option.

It will not be a figure destined to revalue itself, but sometimes a small gesture of friendship can be worth even more. Furthermore, the traditional cost is 16.67 euros, but in these hours it is on a special offer with a 39% discount to make everything even more pleasant. In short: if € 10.15 is enough to stimulate a smile, it is always money well spent.