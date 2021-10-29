News

Do you want to buy a Bitcoin at 10.15 euros?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It may not be the best idea for a personal investment, but it can be a nice idea for a gift. As you can imagine, in fact, you cannot buy a Bitcoin at such narrow figures: € 10.15 would be really too little. However, it is possible to buy a faithful golden reproduction, complete with a “precious” box, for a joke or a symbolic gift, perhaps as a lucky charm.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is actually worth a little over $ 60,000 today and the feeling is that it is taking a run to attack the highs again within a few days. If your budget is limited and you cannot invest at least a small amount in cryptocurrency (perhaps starting from a free demo account), then all that remains is the low cost option.

Loading...
Advertisements

It will not be a figure destined to revalue itself, but sometimes a small gesture of friendship can be worth even more. Furthermore, the traditional cost is 16.67 euros, but in these hours it is on a special offer with a 39% discount to make everything even more pleasant. In short: if € 10.15 is enough to stimulate a smile, it is always money well spent.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders placed through these links will allow our site to receive a commission.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

746
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
731
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
645
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
612
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
572
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
510
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
505
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
413
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
406
News

Ripple announces a partnership in the Middle East
398
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top