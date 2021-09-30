Do you want to buy a Bugatti? To maintain a supercar you need mind-boggling figures

List price, insurance, stamp duty, the inevitable maintenance and assistance , which of course varies from car to car: these are the expenses that all those who want to buy a car are required to consider. Thoughts that “afflict” even the owners of supercar (which in addition to the expenses already mentioned must have to do with the famous super stamp). And, indeed, curiosity is spontaneous: how much could it cost to maintain a car like the Bugatti?

Muhammad Al Qawi Zamani, a Malaysian supercar enthusiast, who on Facebook has published the report of his visit to the Bugatti dealership in Singapore, carried out precisely to find out the details of the assistance program that a new customer of the brand stipulates when purchasing the car. Now, given that obviously those who buy a Bugatti have no problems in spending any amount for maintenance , it is interesting to discover all those additional costs that few think about.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: how much does it cost to maintain it

The model used to find out the maintenance costs is the Chiron Pur Sport, that of his already costs 3.2 million euros. The mind-boggling costs you will read have been converted from the Singapore dollar, and do not include taxes or transport costs. Bugatti official assistance is guaranteed by 10 experienced technicians able to make the machine perform at its best all over the world.

The first maintenance interventions are carried out after 14 months or 16,000 kilometers, and concerns the engine oil change with replacement of filter, coolant and intervention on the exhaust – cost of 21,271 euros – and the replacement of light rims (42,641 euros). Then it will be up to change the brakes carbo-ceramics with some units in titanium: 50,318 euros. To which, however, further must be added 50,316 euros for the replacement of the liquid, cables and other components.

Tires must be changed every 16-18 months. Customers can choose between the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 XL and the Pilot Sport Cup 2R, even more performing and made specifically for the Chiron Pur Sport. The cost varies, but it can be pushed up to 35,735 euros. And let’s move on to motor, at the 1,500 hp W16: they are needed 22,170 euros to change turbochargers, 18,178 euros for cooling ducts, 37,437 euros for the tank (which is made in kevlar) e 24,391 euros for recalibration and setting. It should also be noted that if you want to change the windshield you need 51,169 euros, to which are added 3,240 euros for the brushes and 47,071 euros for any work on the painting.

In total, to keep a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport you have to spend € 407,577 every 4 years. Absurd figures for most motorists, “small change” for sheiks or footballers.

