Do you want to do the marathon series this weekend? HBO content will have an open hint

02:41 pm



If you don’t have plans for the next weekend or you just want to stay at home and relax, TV channels will be a good entertainment option. hboWhose signal will be open between 10th and 12th November.

These are eight premium HBO channels that will be available at no additional cost to entertainment lovers on the main pay television operators in Colombia, offering exclusive collections with HBO content adjusted to the preferences of each viewer.

You may also be interested in: The life of the trans family that became a movie

During these three days you can enjoy a special collection of critically acclaimed HBO content, as well as children’s content to enjoy as a family. Additionally, those who subscribe (or have already subscribed) to HBO’s eight-channel premium package will get access to the streaming platform at no additional cost. hbo max,

Each channel in the HBO Premium package has a different content offering, designed for the preferences of each type of viewer.

This will be an opportunity to learn more about HBO content, and also enjoy recent productions like ‘M3Gun’ from the mind of horror master James Wan; ‘Are you there Lord? ‘It’s Me Margaret’ is an upcoming film based on Judy Blume’s bestseller; ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the long-awaited film that brought together a global community of fans; ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, the epic conclusion to the Jurassic saga; and the science fiction thriller ’65: On the Verge of Extinction’, among others.

channel by channel

You can enjoy HBO Signature, a channel that brings exclusive HBO series, like ‘Euphoria’ starring Zendaya and the critically acclaimed ‘The White Lotus’; The first episode of ‘The Last of US’, the most watched production in the history of HBO Max in Latin America; The Complete First Season of ‘Succession’, the Most Nominated Title at the Emmy Awards This Year; and the entire first season of the global phenomenon ‘Game of Thrones’, along with the first two episodes of its prequel, ‘The House of the Dragon’.

HBO-2 will also feature an open signal, which brings together HBO content for viewers who prefer to watch it in their own language, fully dubbed in Spanish. The channel will present a selection of original series and documentaries such as the first episode of the true crime documentary that shocked public opinion in Mexico, ‘La Narcosatanica’; The complete first season of ’30 Monedas’, the series created by acclaimed director Alex de la Iglesia, which premiered its second season on October 30; And the iconic first installment of ‘True Detective’, the renowned anthology thriller that will soon launch its fourth season.

HBO Family is a channel of great animation and movies for all ages, featuring comedy, adventure and storytelling, like the hilarious animated comedy ‘Minions: A Villain Is Born’; The complete saga with the eight films of the most beloved wizard, Harry Potter; And the adventures of your favorite feline in ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’.

They will also have access to HBO Mundi, an independent channel that invites you to immerse yourself in the highlights of the indie world, cult cinema and international cinema. Audiences will be able to enjoy award-winning and critically acclaimed films, such as the Oscar-winning ‘Coda: Signs of the Heart’, ‘Chalo Chalo: Always Onward’, the beloved film about an uncle and his nephew starring Joaquin Phoenix; the psychological drama ‘TÁR’ for which Cate Blanchett received several awards as Best Actress; the period film, ‘The Man from the North’ starring Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman; the moving ‘Belfast’, winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay; and the inspiring and emotional film ‘Vivir’, written by Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro.

You may be interested: For the best of Colombian cinema, Macondo was the king of the world awards

Viewers looking for a lighter and more fun offering will find a selection of cozy movies like ‘Marry Me’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson on HBO Pop; Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s romantic comedy, ‘A Passage to Heaven’; the film ‘Do Me a Favor’ starring Jennifer Lawrence; And many comedy specials.

For lovers of extreme emotions and action HBO Extreme has a universe of content that accelerates the heartbeat with thrillers, science fiction films, police films, westerns and sports documentaries.

HBO Plus has a selection of movies for young audiences looking for appropriate entertainment, such as multiple universes of superheroes, epic fantasies and the scariest horror movies. The films screened include iconic titles of the DC Universe such as ‘Aquaman’, ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Shazam’, ‘Joker’, ‘Birds of Prey’ and more.