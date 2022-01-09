Do you want to get rich? Investing in Tesla stock can help you reach the goal

Investing in stocks is a proven way to generate wealth over time; but can Tesla shares help you achieve this? Why invest in TSLA stocks today?

Warren Buffett once said that his favorite stock holding period is forever. Despite this advice, many investors tend to buy and sell stocks quickly. In fact, the average holding period of shares on the stock exchange it has had a downward trend over the past few decades and dropped below six months to June 2020.

So? History tells us the market can take an upward or downward direction in the short term and these movements are impossible to predict. In other words, if you are entering and exiting the market, you are not investing, you are gambling. And no, to be clear there is nothing wrong with gambling, but if you are looking to build wealth over time you should take a different approach. Investing with a long-term focus helps you avoid short-term volatility and gives your money time to grow.

With this in mind, investing in this title with a buy-and-hold approach, it could to make you richer in the long run. We are talking about the Tesla shares (TSLA). Here’s what you should know.

Why investing in Tesla stock could make you rich?

CEO Elon Musk has often stated that theproduction efficiency it would be Tesla’s long-term advantage and the company is sticking to this idea. Its theoretical annual production capacity now exceeds 1 million electric vehicles (EV) and, despite headwinds created by the chip shortage, Tesla delivered over 936,000 vehicles in 2021, with an increase of 87% compared to the previous year.

More importantly, since the production capacity increased in both the United States and China, Tesla’s cost per vehicle declined, dropping 55% between 2017 and the first quarter of 2021. That efficiency is partly due to Tesla’s 2170 battery cell, a technology that Musk defined ‘the highest energy density cell in the world and also the cheapest‘. To that end, Tesla pays around $ 187 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for its battery packs, and that’s the most expensive part of an electric vehicle. This is 24% less than the industry average and 10% less than the closest competitor.

Furthermore, as of November 2021, Tesla held a market share of 13.7% in terms of electric vehicle sales, easily beating second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, which captured 9% market share. Overall, the company’s improved efficiency and dominance have translated into impressive financial results in terms of both profits and profits.

Despite Tesla’s past success, I think that the best days for the company are yet to come. Production of the Tesla Semi (a semi-trailer) is expected to start in 2022 and the trucking industry is ready for introduction.

The company also plans to integrate its new 4680 battery into vehicles this year, a technology that should reinforce its current cost advantages. In particular, management believes the 4680 battery cell will reduce cost per kWh by 56% and increase the range of electric vehicles by 54%.

For the near future, Tesla aims to launch an autonomous driving service, a market ARK Invest analysts estimate at $ 1.2 trillion by 2030. While Tesla’s comprehensive self-driving software is still in the works, Musk hinted that the company would have a fully autonomous electric vehicle at a selling price of $ 25,000 that will come in late 2023 or 2024. But even if Tesla misses that target, the company still seems to have a big lead in the race to build a self-driving car.

These are the reasons why invest in Tesla shares can be a great way to help you get rich.

How to invest in stocks with CFDs

Investing in the stock market does not necessarily mean buying shares. The financial world offers many possibilities, one of them is online trading. Through trading it is in fact possible to invest in stock market shares very quickly and with a series of advantages listed below.

Those who choose to invest in stock market share CFDs does not mean that they are buying the company’s stock but are investing in its performance; whether the price goes up or down, thanks to trading it is possible to gain (or lose) in any direction the prices go. Furthermore, thanks to financial leverage it is possible to commit very low capital while still moving a greater amount on the market (up to 30 times higher for retail investors).

If, for example, investing € 1,000 with a 1: 5 leverage results in profits or losses equal to those of an investment of € 5,000. Leverage is a double-edged sword as, in addition to expanding profits, the same goes for losses. For this reason, the use of too high levers can be risky and generally not recommended for those who have no experience.

