Do you want to give a SIM as a gift for Christmas? Illiad will take care of explaining how to do it

One of the most famous Italian managers that exists has made it possible to buy SIM cards with great ease and in every point of sale. But which are we talking about?

Iliad Express, or one of the distribution channels from Iliad, puts the SIM at hypermarkets, supermarkets, bookstores and finally in the various chains of electronic products. By doing so, therefore, we will be able to buy telephone cards without any difficulty and give them to anyone we want.

In the physical stores in question we will find the packs entirely dedicated to this promotion in which, within it, there will be one SIM Iliad directly purchasable on the spot and later can be activated online, avoiding unnecessary waste of time. But what are the additional benefits ei costs to about?

Areas of purchase and promotions

The SIMs are available at the zones Iliad Express in which they can be obtained by paying 19.98 euros consisting of activation fee, from the phone card itself and the first month in advance ofoffer in essence. In short, the classic rates to pay in short. Who will be given the SIM may decide to use it when he wants, moreover in the back of card is present on QR Code to know the contractual conditions before proceeding withpurchase real. Also here, in addition, will be shown the activation steps of the SIM.

We will be able to buy it in the points of sale where it is present Iliad Express as we said earlier, but it is fine keep in mind that there will be only in these places: Conad, Conforama, The giant, laFeltrinelli, Pam, Tigros, Carrefour, Mondadori, Sigma, Snai, To. Market And Todis. To be further sure, just visit thededicated app to check if, in the areas of our cities, there is the black stamp.

Continuing, after having bought it we will receive a receipt with the appropriate one PIN to take advantage of the SIM online on the official website page ofoperator. Obviously, the code, if we give away the phone card to someone, it will have to be given and we will not be able to keep it.

After entering the iinternal of the application you will need to enter the PIN code and the serial ICCID from 19 digits present on the back of the SIM Iliad, and then proceed to digital registration in such a way as to to complete fully activating the SIM. Obviously we remember that with Iliad Express it is possible to subscribe only one specific offer, whose time available it seems that yes extend only up toJanuary 11, 2022 and include one promotion particular.

It is about Iliad Flash 150, which proposes unlimited minutes for all national fixed and mobile numbers, as well as telephone calls without limits to some international destinations of fixed network And mobile. Finally, he adds Unlimited SMS And 150 Giga of data traffic in 5G, all for just 9.99 euros per month.