Do you want to hang Alexa on the wall? Echo Show 15 available today! – Andrea Galeazzi

Small case, large case, case with display, case with rotating display, drone and so on and so forth! Jokes aside, Amazon has always been particularly active and “imaginative” in presenting all sorts of device with integrated Alexa and it is today that one of the latest ones presented in September becomes available on the Italian store.

We are talking about Echo Show 15, a mega display equipped with the new proprietary processor AZ2, a quad-core more powerful than AZ1 and above all with an evolved neural engine, capable of recognize through the camera who is in front of the screen in order to personalize the experience for each member of the family, from the home page to the calendar, passing through the preferences on recipes or favorite sports teams.

Alexa now it can too learn the noises that we make them listen to warn us every time it detects them, for example we can make them listen to a dog barking, a child crying or the sound that our refrigerator makes when we leave it open and ask them to notify us every time they listen to it again.

The display is precisely a 15.6 “ with resolution fullHD and can be mounted on its base or even hung on the wall to serve as your home’s central hub. Support 1080p video playback of apps such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, can enter photo frame mode to show images from our gallery and can also show live video from surveillance cameras with the picture in picture function, thus expanding the functions multitasking.

Echo Show 15 is available from today to a price dthe € 249.99.