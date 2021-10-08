Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? Here is an ETF that includes the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Cryptocurrencies, such as and , have taken center stage in the past year. Digital currencies are still a relatively new asset class, but markets are very interested in investing in them.

Recent data suggests that:

“The global cryptocurrency market was valued at $ 1.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $ 4.94 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030. “.

So far in 2021, Bitcoin has rocketed by nearly 90% while Ethereum has seen returns of 385%. In comparison, the index S&P 500 rebounded by 17.8% and the 100 26.3%.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is $ 1.01 trillion and $ 420.54 billion, respectively, and the two coins account for more than half of the crypto market’s total market cap of $ 2.29 trillion. .

In August, Securities and Exchange Commission chief Gary Gensler highlighted the need for greater scrutiny of crypto assets before an ETF can be made available. Consequently, in the US, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) is currently the only choice investors have to buy Bitcoin through their stock brokerage accounts.

GBTC is not an ETF. It is a trust. Most ETFs are regulated by the Investment Company Act of 1940. However, this rule is not applicable to a trust such as GBTC. On the contrary, this is regulated by the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Thus, GBTC regularly publishes financial information.

Since its launch in September 2013, assets under management have reached $ 34.2 billion. Investing in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust allows you to have partial ownership of Bitcoin.

To be precise, a share of GBTC is equivalent to owning 0.000935707 Bitcoin. This means that an investor would have to buy more than 1,000 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares to own a Bitcoin.

Finally, Grayscale plans numerous other products that offer exposure to other crypto, such as Ethereum and . Among them, the Grayscale Trust (OTC: ETCG) and the Grayscale Litecoin Trust (OTC: LTCN).

Today we will talk about an ETF that allows you to have access to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

Current price: $ 144.12

52 Week Range: 109.56 – 191.13 dollars

Percentage of expenditure: 0.79% per year

L’ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) is an actively managed fund owned by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest. We have already talked about numerous ARK funds (e.g. here, here and here). Since its launch in September 2014, assets under management have reached $ 5.8 billion.

ARKW Weekly Chart.

ARKW invests in companies that play a vital role in revolutionary changes and developments in technology. For example, companies dealing with artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, e-commerce, Internet of Things (IoT), technology for mobile devices or social platforms.

The fund typically owns the shares of 35-50 companies. At the moment Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 (NASDAQ: TSLA) represents the largest share, with 9.78%. In other words, strong movements in the TSLA stock are likely to impact ARKW’s price. They follow Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, with 6.79%, and the crypto market Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 Global (NASDAQ: COIN), with 5.62%. We also find Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) e Unity Software (NYSE: U). The top ten names account for approximately 53% of the fund.

Since the beginning of 2021, ARKW has been virtually unchanged, down by less than 1%. However, in the past 12 months it has soared by 26.5% and hit an all-time high in mid-February. Readers interested in having exposure to GBTC could do more research on the fund.

Moral of the story

There are also other ETFs that offer exposure to Bitcoin movements indirectly. For example, funds that invest in:

Bitcoin miner, such as Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ: GREE), Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) or Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT);

(NASDAQ: GREE), (NASDAQ: MARA) or (NASDAQ: RIOT); Companies whose balance sheets have Bitcoin or other crypto, such as Coinbase Global, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) or Square (NYSE 🙂 (NYSE: SQ);

(NASDAQ: MSTR) or (NYSE: SQ); Squares or fintech names that give access to trading Bitcoin or other alt-coins, such as CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), Coinbase Global or PayPal (NASDAQ 🙂 (NASDAQ: PYPL)

(NASDAQ: CME), Coinbase Global or (NASDAQ: PYPL) Financial institutions serving cryptocurrency clients, such as Silvergate Capital (NYSE: YES); or

(NYSE: YES); or The fund listed in Canada Bitcoin ETF USD (TSX: EBITu) or Purpose Bitcoin ETF CAD ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units (TSX: BTCCb).

Editor’s Note: Not all assets described are necessarily available on all regional markets. Consult an accredited broker or financial advisor to find similar tools that may be suitable for your needs. This article is for informational purposes only. Due diligence should be conducted before making any investment decisions.