Do you want to INVEST in CRYPTOCURRENCIES? Diversifying is the SAFEST OPTION, assures Buenbit

Begin to invest in various financial instruments requires specialized knowledge and to do it on calls cryptocurrenciesrequires even more, since although they are extremely interesting instruments, it must also be taken into account that they are completely new and therefore, they are not yet regulated in our country and there is no financial authority that supports their use in the event of monetary losses, in addition that its value is extremely volatile.

However, if you are interested in invest in cryptocurrenciesone of the main tips when doing it is that you invest small amounts that you are willing to lose in case its value goes down and the rest of the money that you are going to invest, do it in various financial instruments, that is: diversify your investments.

Thus; this time, goodbit the exchange platform cryptocurrencies gives his best tips at the time of invest in cryptocurrencies.

Know the diversification options

According to the press release of goodbitthe portfolios or diversified investment portfolios are a highly recommended option: since when a person, taking into account issues such as profitability, risk, volatility, inflation, devaluation and market correlation, to name a few variables, chooses to allocate his capital in different types of assets: bonds, shares, real estate, fixed terms, purchase and sale of foreign currencies, acquisition of cryptocurrencies, etc.

Analyze the behavior of various assets

The cryptocurrencies have proven, since the rise of Bitcoin in 2008, to be one of the investments with the highest return on investment, even despite the volatility and when compared to some of the more traditional havens of value. stable as gold.

Consider traditional assets with cryptocurrencies

An effective diversification alternative can be hold traditional assets combined with crypto assets. If the example of the behavior of the ounce of gold and bitcoin were used, it could be said that a person who allocated part of it to gold and another part to bitcoin minimized the risk and maximized the return, since, on the one hand, he shielded himself with gold and speculated on bitcoin.

Incorporate stablecoins

However, beyond Bitcointhere is a countless cryptocurrencies. Among them, another of the most popular volatile, Ether, but also the so-called stablecoins, generally anchored to the value of the US dollar.

This means that if an investor decided to diversify his portfolio and buy DAI, for example, he could never lose money, on the contrary, by investing in platforms such as Buenbit, the user would receive interest that he could view daily.

