Do you want to know who have been the best valued Marvel characters in the UCM? The results will surprise you

A new study has determined which Marvel characters in the MCU are the ones that receive the highest rating in the entire history of their universe.

According to data from the Critic Ratings Study, which examined all films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in three review media: Rotten Tomatoes, metacritic and IMDb, Korg and Aunt May are the highest rated MCU characters. The Taika Waititi’s Korg has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 for his three appearances on the UCM in Thor: Ragnarök, Avengers: Endgame Y What If…?followed by the Marisa Tomei’s Aunt Maywith a rating of 2.8 out of 5 for his role in the trilogy of spider-man from the MCU.

The participation of Korg and Aunt May as MCU characters

Korg was created by Greg Pack Y Carlo Pagulayan and presented in 2006 in The Incredible Hulk Vol.2 #94 during the history of “Planet Hulk”. In Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, he appeared as one of the gladiators forced to fight in the planet sakaar for him Great master. He then befriended Thor and has accompanied the God of Thunder on his adventures. Korg recently appeared in the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May was the third live-action adaptation of the character after RosemaryHarris in the trilogy of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Y Sally Field in both movies Mark Webb. Tomei’s Aunt May was a modern version of the character. Spider-Man: No Way Home showed Aunt May’s death at the hands of the Green Goblinin which he also says the famous phrase: “With great power comes great responsibility”.

Which other MCU characters received the most ratings?

With Waititi’s Korg and Tomei’s Aunt May, the Valkyrie Thor: Ragnarok’s Tessa Thompson is the next on the list to receive the most ratings among MCU characters, with a score of 2.77 out of 5. Other characters that stand out include Zendaya’s MJ from the Spider-Man trilogy (2.74 out of 5), Pom Klementieff’s Mantis (2.73 out of 5), Yondu by Michael Rooker (2.67 out of 5), and Carol Danvers as Brie Larson in Captain Marvel (2.53 out of 5).