You know the horned melon? Probably not, yet this fruit is really good for your health. Here because. Rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin B6, magnesium, iron and calcium, horned melon “promotes healthy production of red blood cells“.

Dr. Li explained: “The horned melon provides 13% of the daily value of iron, necessary for the production of red blood cells and the correct transport of oxygen “. The fruit “can help improve mood”, as it contains magnesium and zinc, which are “closely linked to mental health and brain function.”

Not only. As Express.co.uk reports, it is also said that the horned melon promote heart health thanks to its potassium content which “reduces inflammation and helps regulate blood pressure”. Healthy circulation, better mood and better heart health are i major advocates of longevity.

Researchers from the University of Otago in New Zealand have provided evidence on the health benefits of vitamin C. Considered an “essential micronutrient”, Vitamin C is a “powerful antioxidant” which contributes to the immune defense. By eating horned melon, you ingest vitamin C which is useful for protecting the body’s cells from oxidative stress.

Dr Dan Brennan found that this stress plays a role in the development of the disease. Free radicals can break down cell tissue, increase inflammation, and contribute to DNA damage. Antioxidants, on the other hand, protect the body from free radicals.

In the International Journal of Biological Innovations, researchers commented on the “incredible” health benefits of eating horned melon. Described as the “Fruit with an alien appearance”, the horned melon belongs to the cucumber family. Similar in texture to pomegranate and passion fruit, horned melon apparently improves cognitive function, slows down the aging process, neutralizes free radicals in the body, helps digestion.

Citing the World Health Organization, the horned melon is said to be “a essential fruit in the fight against disease and malnutrition “.

THE horned melon seeds contain linoleum and oleic acid, with the latter “thought to help lower blood pressure”.

Its pulp contains beta carotene, which strengthens the body’s defense mechanisms and supports eye and skin health.