Do you want to put a pergola in the garden? You can do it with a 36% discount

In 2022, the green bonus was reconfirmed, which is decisive for the discount on the pergola. Find out everything there is to know.

From the text of the budget planning document, the concessions for those jobs indispensable for the building renovations. This year compared to last year, the relief for all those expenses of renovation, thepurchase of furniture and also the green bonus, dedicated to gardens. Furthermore, for the sake of clarity, the ecobonus and sismabonus also remain. The Superbonus and facades bonus have not been reconfirmed.

A dream pergola for your eyes and your pockets

The expenses of the Green Bonus include all those expenses that revolve around the garden, but not only in relation to the plants.

For example, the aforementioned pergola can be built in the garden of the house that aims at this bonus, with a specification: that its realization falls within a type of intervention that aims to arrange the garden. This bonus is not new to the past year but was introduced in 2018 and extended over the years. It allows for those who decide to do these jobs to have a relief equal to 36%, let’s see who is entitled to it. As for the extraordinary interventions, that is all those works that are included in those interventions that include either the whole garden or a specific area. There green arrangement, it can be totally new or be limited to a renovation.

The limit of this expense is 5,000 euros, therefore, on balance, figures ranging up to 1,800 euros can be recovered with the tax return. This tax relief allows for a division of constant quotas over a period of up to 10 years.

Instead for those interventions made on common areas for example i condominium gardens, the spending limit remains However, 5,000 euros for each real estate unit which has a residential use. For those apartments held for mixed use, the limit allowed for the deduction is half.