Do you want to reduce calories? Discover three tricks to achieve it with food

Carry one healthy diet throughout life helps prevent a variety of noncommunicable diseases and disorders, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Health authorities recommend eating at least 400 grams or five portions of fruits and vegetables up to date.

Diets rich in fruits and vegetables may reduce the risk of some types of cancer and other chronic diseases. Fruits and vegetables also provide essential vitamins and minerals, fiber, and other substances that are important for good health. In addition, a healthy diet (including both) can help maintain or lose weight.

Calories from fruits and vegetables

A simple way (a priori) to lose weight is to consume fewer calories than your body, reminds the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English). This does not mean that you necessarily have to eat less food. The trick is to create lower-calorie versions of some of your favorite dishes, if you can substitute high-calorie ingredients for low-calorie fruits and vegetables.

Here are some easy ways to cut calories and eat fruits and vegetables throughout the day:

start the day on the right foot

For example, we can replace the cheese or the morning tortilla (if this is our case) with vegetables such as spinach, which have fewer calories than the previous foods. If we usually have cereal for breakfast, we must reduce the amount. A good way to do it is to replace them with pieces of fruit and we will achieve our goal: reduce the caloric intake.

At lunchtime, the sandwich (albeit small) is a classic, and usually includes some kind of meat or sausage. The advice given by the CSCs is the same: opt for vegetables, which will also fill us up.

light dinners

Dinner is a complicated meal. To continue with our purpose, we can opt for some vegetable broths or purees. In the case of taking some meat or fish, we can accompany them with some Garrison healthy, such as grilled or boiled vegetables, for example. No fries.

Another very popular option for dinners are the salads. Vegetables are basic foods in our diet and provide us with essential nutrients, but, by themselves, they can be insufficient since they are low in protein and fat and their energy intake is very low.

However, this is not a problem because the salad is a dish that admits a wide variety of ingredients. We can always add a small amount of tuna, cheese or cold meat.

Snack between meals

If we want to have a little snack, the fruit is a good option. According to the CSC, if we choose fruits and vegetables, it is better not to have more than 100 calories and offers a guideline table:

One medium apple (72 calories).

A cup of blueberries (83 calories).

A cup of grapes (100 calories).

A cup of carrots (45 calories), broccoli (30 calories) or bell peppers (30 calories) with 2 tablespoons of hummus (46 calories).





