Do you want to yell ‘pu**’? They do not enter a stadium again: Yon de Luisa

Behind the Owners Assembly, where it was determined that Querétaro would not be disaffiliated and that La Corregidora would have a 1-year veto, fans demonstrated on social media for this ‘so poor punishment’asking to go to the stadiums and use the homophobic cry ‘eeeh… fucking!’ What protest; Yon de Luisa already replied.

The FMF president found out that the amateurs prepare this protest looking for some FIFA sanction for Mexicofor which he has launched a strong threat: “If they scream fucking they don’t go back into a stadium.”

Yon de Luisa’s response

amateurs of soccer were very dissatisfied by sanction that was given to Querétaro, since they expected something more severe to set a precedent and avoid a new violent chapterbut unfortunately it was not like that and now they want to affect Mexican soccer.

The end that everyone yell ‘fuckin’ is to make the FIFA sanctions Mexico and can stay without going to the World Cup in Qatar 2022 or else what remove their headquarters for the 2026 World Cupto which Yon de Luisa sent them a message.

“I’ve already seen some tweets of that. We have received threats It is not the first nor the last. If someone wants to come and scream ‘fuckin’, he is going to be removed, as well as in selection. Do you want to scream? Perfect, they forget to go to a stadium”commented for W sports.

When the Mexican team play is a bit more common that the amateurs do the ‘eeeh… bitch!’, but now they want emulate it throughout Liga MX.

FIFA already has closed-door match tax for the Mexican team after enunciating this homophobic scream and issued a threat that could subtract points if it repeatsso we’ll see if the fans achieve their goal.

