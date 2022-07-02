Doa Letizia, Elsa Pataky, Begoa Gómez… The most fascinating looks of the week

Although looking at outfits from the outside is always a treat and can be more than inspiring (there’s the pink prom dress from drew Barrymoreguest meat, or the latest look of the designer victoria beckham), the truth is that this week, half the world has its eyes on Madrid: the NATO summit has captured the news at all levels, including the aesthetic. Because yes, what the national and foreign representatives have carried this week matters: they are loud and clear messages about tastes, industry and, if you hurry us, even society. Therefore, it is impossible not to include some of the looks of Doa Letizia this week, especially those that bear the signature of Spanish fashion and are made with care within our borders, such as the black dress from The 2nd Skin Co. or the much talked about Laura Bernal polka dot dressa Murcian family firm that has seen these days a dream come true.

gtres Queen Letizia Laura Bernal’s polka dot dress is one of those that the vast majority like, just like Macarena’s espadrilles.

gtres Begoa Gomez For dinner at the Prado Museum with the NATO leaders, she opted for a simple but stunning red dress with an asymmetrical neckline.