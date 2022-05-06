Dobby’s grave could change; Harry Potter fans already saturated beach

They launch a survey to define the future of Freshwater West, the town where the death of ‘Dobby’ was recorded.

They analyze the environmental impact on the beach, as well as traffic, parking and the influx of fans.

Harry Potter fans have left a path full of stones and socks near this Welsh beach.

Authorities, civil organizations and residents near the beach where the death of ‘Dobby’ for the sixth installment of Harry Potter, they would decide whether the character’s tourist grave changes placesbecause the place has already been saturated with stones and socks and has triggered alerts.

In fact, the National Trust, the UK’s National Foundation for Places of Historic Interest or Natural Beauty, launched a poll for fans and, above all, residents of Wales to decide if the tribute to the popular character of the magical saga remains in place or is reinstalled with a better monument in a safer place. Voting will close on May 31.

Harry Potter fans flock from around the world to ‘say goodbye to Dobby’

Dobby is one of the most beloved characters from the Harry Potter books and movies, designed and created by the British writer JK Rowling; For this reason, her death was one of the most dramatic and memorable moments for fans, who have traveled from all over the world to visit and honor the place where her last scene was filmed.

Nevertheless, The grave raised by fans on the beach of Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire, in Wales, already raises concern about the number of objects that are left as tribute to the seashore.

And it is that, after the last appearance of ‘Dobby’ on the big screen, in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, a stone appeared on the beach, and then another, and another… Now, in the place you can see a whole path full of wooden crosses, socks, letters and stones with written messages.

“As long as it’s just stones and some sock, what’s the problem? If footprints in the dunes are a big problem, put a path to them. Will it be a serious mistake to move Dobby’s ‘monstrous’ beach shrine?.

As long as it is just stones & the odd sock, what is the problem. If footfall on the dunes is a big deal, put in a footpath for them. Will moving Dobby’s ‘eyesore’ beach shrine be a serious mistake? https://t.co/Vli6ghmGi4 pic.twitter.com/wmAvzPIk50 — Dinsdale (@Dinsdale81) May 5, 2022

Fans have divided opinions, as many consider that it is not necessary to move the venue, since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint spent there for the filming of Harry Potter is what makes the place a special tourist destination for them.

“Leaving a sock fresh is lovely, but after a while that sock probably gets covered in all kinds of stuff. Regarding the pebbles, some people have gone out of their way to paint some of them, just to leave something in memory of one of their favorite characters, and it’s very nice to see.”commented Victoria MacLean to the BBC, one of the fervent followers of Harry Potter who lives in the town of Neath.

The follower of the saga considered that even if all the elements of the tomb are moved, the fans would build another one, because what keeps the magic going is the exact place of the filming.

“In recent years we have seen an increase in visitors who want to experience all that Freshwater West has to offer, including its beautiful beach. TThere has to be something that pleases the fans and at the same time maintains the beauty of the beach, because it is an impressive beachreported National Trust Wales.

According to the foundation, a study is being carried out right now to help everyone involved understand the problem in depth and consider all options to maintain the beauty and safety of the beach, while creating a sustainable future in Freshwater. West that includes the Dobby monument.

“We love welcoming people to the site, but the increased numbers mean their facilities and infrastructure are under even more pressure. We want visitors to have a pleasant and safe experience, while ensuring that this special landscape is cared for for future generations.” “One of the options that we look for in the survey is to move the monument to a suitable place of public access”they said.

The National Trust survey asks 30 questions about Freshwater West, including questions about traffic problems, parking spaces, beachside cleanliness and the “appropriate public access location for Dobby’s grave, outside the grounds.”

The move is a harsh announcement for Harry Potter fans, who mostly idolize the character of the house elf, played by Toby Jones in the film series, and who represents in the story the courage and love of being that belongs to the group. from slavery in the magical world, who can only be freed if they are given a piece of clothing. Since in “The Chamber of Secrets” Harry Potter makes sure that Dobby receives a sock from her owners, the Malfoy family, it is this garment that fans leave on the beach in Wales to honor her presence in the saga.

Now read:

Sonora Grill puts all the meat on the grill with this expansion plan

“Your Prayers Were Answered”; The Vatican enters the metaverse with NFTs

Covid-19, the most expensive “incident” for insurance; they pay more than 3 billion dollars