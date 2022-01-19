Doc dominates in Italy, 4 half well in the world

Auditel – Rai

Two fantastic ratings for Rai Uno’s fiction this week. In the first case, it’s no surprise, because there were huge expectations for the second season of Doc – In your Hands (undoubtedly the most successful series to arrive in recent years), which on Thursday 13 January got 7,054,000 spectators and 30.4%. In short, it started from where it ended, considering that the last episode of the first series produced by Lux Vide (aired on November 19, 2020) had conquered 8,510,000 spectators and 30.8%, while in general the average of all episodes was 7,800,500 viewers and 29.69%. Obviously, as I happened to say for some similar comparisons, you always have to pay attention to the last two years, particularly during times when we were in lockdown or curfew, which meant having a higher than ‘normal’ number of people in front. On TV.

Excellent absolute debut, however, on Sunday 16 January for The bride (produced by Endemol Shine), which won 5,983,000 spectators and 26.8%, also confirming the popularity of Serena Rossi with the Rai Uno audience.

Finally, the second episode of Do not leave me (PayperMoon Italia), which brings home 4,312,000 spectators and 19.57%, even if slightly below the debut a week ago (4,561,000 spectators and 20.3%).

Auditel – Mediaset

Tuesday 11 January On Canale 5 the last episode of Sissi collected in front of the video 3,201,000 spectators equal to 14.7% of share, down compared to the first episode (3,383,000 spectators and 16.7%), but better than the data of the second (2,994,000 spectators and 14, 1%).

Thursday 13 January on Italia 1 still important data for Harry Potter thanks to the second film in the saga (The Chamber of Secrets), which won 1,311,000 spectators and 6.7%. A week earlier, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone had 1,734,000 spectators and 8.3%.

Auditel data source of Rai / Mediaset / La7 / Sky: Davidemaggio.it

Netflix

Still a very good result for 4 halves, which remains in second place in the world top ten for non-English films. But let’s start with the general rankings:

Total hours Top Ten Film (English): 155,830,000 (184,480,000)

Total hours of Top Ten Film (Non-English): 41,480,000 (51,290,000)

Total hours Top Ten Film (English and non-English): 197,310,000 (235,770,000)

Total hours of Top Ten TV (English): 286,090,000 (451,890,000)

Total Top Ten TV Hours (Non-English): 250,440,000 (267,840,000)

Total Top Ten TV hours (English and non-English): 536,530,000 (719,730,000)

We start from an forgetfulness. Last week I talked about the excellent debut on Netflix of 4 Half, but I forgot to mention the countries in which it finished in the top 10, as well as Italy of course. These are Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela (therefore, 12 countries in all). It is interesting to note that, while in Italy he finished in second place, in no other country did he go beyond fifth place (Argentina and Uruguay, in Spain he was sixth).

It was the hand of God, which had achieved a similar result in terms of millions of hours in its first week, had entered the top ten in eleven countries: Italy (where it was first), Spain, Croatia, Greece, Luxembourg, Malta, Republic of Serbia, Switzerland, Israel, Uruguay and Argentina. Even in that case, the film was unlikely to be placed in the very first places in foreign countries (fourth in Greece and Malta, sixth in Spain). This makes me think that, thanks to the enormous fragmentation of plays (the so-called ‘long tail’) and the enormous offer of titles available, to end up in the upper floors (in both cases, second place) of a world top ten for an Italian title you need to do very well with us and then enter a dozen top ten world championships.

And let’s go back to current events, right with 4 halves, which continues to do very well (evidently a sign of good word of mouth or that in any case the basic concept has intrigued world audiences), given that – as written above – it confirmed itself in second place in the top ten of films in non-English language, thanks to another 4.7 million hours seen, which bring his total to 12.1M, thus above the 10.6 million he had reached It was the hand of God in the same period of time. In the last week, Cattleya’s film is present in the top ten of ten countries, to be precise (in addition to Italy, in which it is third), we find it in Croatia, Greece, Poland, Portugal, the Serbian Republic, Spain, Argentina, Costa Rica and Uruguay. As best results, I point out that he is still sixth in Spain, Argentina and Uruguay.

And we come to all the other data. In general, we can say that the end of the holidays has led (as is logical) to a reduction in the hours seen. As for English films, after three weeks of domination, Don’t Look Up yields first position to Brazen, which conquers 45.3 million hours. The film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, thanks to the 28.3 million hours obtained in these seven days, closes its first 28 days of exploitation with 349.9 million, second place of all time, just 14 million behind the record holder , Red Notice.

For the rest, there are two catalog films, with the debut in fourth place of The Secret Life of Pets 2 (9,3M), as well as the climb to fifth position of My wife by feint (8,7M) with Adam Sandler. Still great holdings for Red Notice and Back to the Outback, both with another 8.7M.

Let’s move on to non-English language films. We have already said about 4 halves, but the novelty of this week is the rise in the first position of the Pole How I Fell in Love with a Gangster, which almost doubles the numbers of seven days ago and gets 11.5 million hours, confirming how well crime works on Netflix. This week’s only debut, the Indonesian Photocopier, fifth with 4.4M.

And let’s move on to the series. In the lead comes the miniseries Stay Close thanks to 53.7M, a result achieved in its third week of exploitation, which rarely happens. Cobra Kai’s fourth season slips into second position, with 41.2M (while the third is in tenth position with 13.9 million).

Important debuts for the second season of Cheer (fifth with 29 million hours) and for Archive 81 (seventh with 22.2M). The Witcher (third with the second season thanks to 34.3M and eighth with the first, another 18.5M), Emily in Paris (fourth place with another 30M) and Manifest (sixth with 28.1M for the first season and ninth with 14.8M for the second).

As for the non-English seriality, it continues to travel with very high figures (another 98.8M this week) Café with aroma de mujer, clearly first and with the quadruple of the runner-up, La regina del flow (another 24.2M). After three weeks, the Colombian series has reached 204M overall, which means that next week it will certainly enter the top ten of all time (at the moment, the tenth place is occupied by Lupine with 214M).

The most interesting news this week is the arrival in the top ten of two seasons of the Belgian-Dutch series Undercover, which is sixth with 16.8 million with the third season and eighth with 12M with the first. Still on the upper floors Rebelde (another 23.8M, third place) and Single’s Inferno (fourth with 19.2M). The house of paper remains in the top ten (13M, seventh), while Squid Game is still tenth at week eighteenth (11.7M).

As always, we conclude with some reports extrapolated from the Italian top ten of the week. I admit that I was very surprised by the arrival in the first position among the films of a catalog title such as The magnificent 7 (2016 version with Denzel Washington). Two other “non-Netflix Original” titles are Bad Teacher (seventh) and Bad Boys for Life (ninth). As for the series, the podium is completely occupied by Manifest with the first three seasons.

Netflix data source: Top 10 Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

As often happens with this platform, we do not have precise numbers quickly (you always have to wait a month for Nielsen data), but more generic information that has been communicated directly by the company. “Being the Ricardos arrived on the platform on December 21 in over 240 countries and took the lead in its debut week. Same result (first in the debut week) for Tender Bar in the same markets from 7 January “. Furthermore, Amazon announced that the two films reached their goals for the first 28 days well in advance (here obviously impossible to judge, it also depends on how high or low these goals were) and that they have become part of the all-time top ten of Prime Video ‘movie’ releases, as well as (of course) the all-time top ten of drama films.

Source: Deadline

Nielsen

Also in the week 13-19 December 2021, in Nielsen’s ‘total’ ranking there are two non-Netflix titles, always the same two. But the interesting thing is that while Hawkeye Disney + is up (fourth with 580 million minutes), Amazon Prime Video’s time wheel is down (tenth with 467 million minutes). Should we take it as a double high / low rating signal?

Among the films, the two classics appear (broadcast by Disney +) Mom I missed the plane: the first chapter has conquered the fourth place with 363M of minutes, the second is seventh with 233M of minutes. In addition, we find in the ranking Elf – An elf named Buddy (on Hulu), fifth with 340M.

Source: Nielsen

Dexter: New Blood

There was a lot of expectations for this revival and they were definitely met. In fact, with an average of more than 8 million households across all platforms, Dexter: New Blood became the most watched series ever for the Showtime cable channel. The final episode got 3 million on Sunday alone, in which it was broadcast for the first time, representing the best result of the channel’s last eight years for an episode that closes a season, that is, from the final of the original Dexter in September of the 2013. In addition, with two million viewing the episode via streaming and on demand platforms, the series broke another record.

Source: TVLine

Listen to Americans

Slight drop for This is Us in the second episode of its last season, which obtained 4.87 million households and a 0.9% share in the target 18-49 years. The first episode, a week ago, had scored 5.26 million and a 1% share.

Still great ratings for the triptych composed by FBI (8.18 million and 0.7%), FBI: International (6.12 million and 0.5%) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.4 million and 0.5%).

Better data of the season instead for Young Sheldon CBS (7.4 million households and a 0.7% share) and Ghosts (6.3 million and 0.6%).

Source: Deadline

Source: TvLine