“Doc – In your hands”, comes the TV series about the pandemic

In full fourth wave of COVID-19, among cinema lovers and professionals, we now find an unease in seeing stories that for two years have often turned their backs on reality and refuse to face it in this new normal of mask and constant fear. With a few cinematic exceptions, see the lucky one Bad Luck Banging or Looney Porn from Radu Jude, TV is the medium that has filled this gap or refusal. The Italian response to Grey’s Anatomy, who dealt with the pandemic immediately, is ours Doc – In your hands with Luca Argentero, back with the second season from Thursday 13 in prime time on Rai1. “Let’s start again with 8 million spectators – declares the director of Rai Fiction Maria Pia Admired, remembering the audience record – This season comes the crazy variable of the covid which brings us back to current events ».

“Doc thinks of the pandemic as an emergency with the right alarm and not alarmism – continues Ammirati – on the horizon there is optimism, teaming up to overcome a dramatic situation from which we have not yet emerged in reality”. In the first season of the medical drama, which crosses the style of Italian fiction with that of overseas seriality, we had left Dr. Fanti (Argentero), struggling with a twelve-year long memory gap following the accident and divided between the love of the past, the ex-wife Agnes (Sara Lazzaro), and his former second in command, Giulia (Matilde Gioli). With the hope of a new prime time with a boom in ratings, Francesco Arlanch, writer of the series together with Viola Rispoli, explains the entry of the covid theme into the show: «We couldn’t not face the pandemic tsunami, we had to exploit it, but without being overwhelmed. If the first season was a bit like Fanti’s biography, the second, which is more like a first season than a sequel, is the biography of a country. It tells Italy of a way out of the pandemic through our characters ».

The protagonist Argentero: «I think I speak for everyone when I say that the best thing is that we have managed to create a team, a place where it is pleasant to come to work in the morning, we have become a family. I am anxious and enthusiastic regardless of the result of the listening. One more or one less frankly will count for little ». Matilde Gioli he speaks fondly of his character: «Giulia has an evolution, she also cuts her hair, Doc does not recover her memory and she decides to look ahead in general, as a doctor and as a woman. Continue to be very lucid, punctual. To interpret it I have to make a great effort because I am the opposite ». As he tells in the book Minus Twelve Pierdante Piccioni, chief physician of the Codogno hospital whose story the character of Doc is inspired by, one of the consequences of the accident for the doctor is his having become unfiltered, inevitably direct and straightforward: “The thing I like most about Fanti – confesses Argentero – is that he is unable to hold back words when they come to his mind regardless of who he is in front of and I also find it increasingly difficult to keep things and be diplomatic and Turin as I am used to ».

There are those who compare his Doc to the pediatrician played by George Clooney in ER Doctors on the front line who made his fortune 20 years ago. Could a role so loved by the public risk making the person confuse with the character? «From the first day I lived this role as a privilege and not as a possible deprivation of some other experience – replies Argentero – I did many things before arriving here and in identifying the audience between the actor and the character I see no contraindications. If he is such a positive character, I only feel the responsibility to do it well ».

Chiara Nicoletti