Doc Strange 2 | How long is the movie Doctor Strange 2? Which actors appear in the movie Doctor Strange 2?

On May 6 it arrives in theaters in the country

Attention Marvel fans Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to theaters on May 6.

The cast will consist of Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is written by Michael Waldron.

In this new sequel Steven Strange opens a portal to the multiverse, since he used a forbidden spell in the previous film of the Marvel saga. This is why he will have to face a great threat.

In this new story of Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Scarlet Witch, or popularly known as Wanda, joins the plot. However, she could be both an ally and an enemy.

The presale of the sequel to Doctor Strange, will be available next Wednesday, April 6, according to information provided by different cinema branches throughout the country.

If you want to get your presale enter CineHoyts, Cinemark, CinePlanet

How long is Doctor Strange 2?

The film has a duration of two hours and 28 minutes. In addition, it is directed by Sam Raimi with the script by Michael Waldron.