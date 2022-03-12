Doc Strange 2 | New Images Give Details of What’s to Come in Marvel’s “Multiverse of Madness”

The film will hit the screen next May and will bring back great characters from the Marvel Universe.

There is less and less left for the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and that is why the Empire Magazine, He gave his readers in his new issue a glimpse of what is to come in the new film starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

On the cover appears Wong, America Chavez and of course Wanda Maximoff, who will have one of the most important roles in the new installment, which will be related to the events that occurred in the Disney Plus series Wandavision.

On Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand like never before. In this film, Strange will have to go to his allies for help, but also face new enemies, which make this film one of the most anticipated this year.

The released trailer has already left fans shocked after it was confirmed that this new film would have different versions of the powerful sorcerer, Defender Strange, Dark Strange and even the zombie versions of Strange. Added to the possible arrival of Dr. Charles Xavier, personified by the legendary actor Patrick Steward, has fans anxious for the film’s arrival on the big screen, which will be released on May 22 this year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige is the producer.

Check out the images and trailer below.