Doc Strange 2 | What movies should I see before the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

There are only three days left for the official premiere of one of the most anticipated films of the year Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, however, some fans will have the opportunity to see it in their preview this Wednesday, May 4.

Once again, the Marvel Cinematic Universe generates great expectations among fans, especially for showing a story that brings with it several events related to the Multiverse unveiled in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film features a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, Traverse the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face off against a mysterious new adversary..

The new movie from director Sam Raimi has a cast of big stars like Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

What series and movies should I watch before the premiere of Doctor Strange 2?

AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON

The 2015 film is the first time we see Wanda Maximoff and her brother Pietro, the twins who were experimented on with the Mind Stone.

Doctor Strange

2016 film featuring Stephen Strange, a neurosurgeon who loses function in his hands and seeks a cure through the study of the mystical arts. Also, it shows his romantic interest, Christine Palmer.

Avengers: Infinity War

In 2018, Doctor Strange appears as one of the Avengers in his version of Sorcerer Supreme, where the fate of the universe is played out by delivering the Time Stone to Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame

The 2019 film Strange brings together all the Avengers and heroes who lost their lives after Thanos’ snap and brings them back through portals. After winning the battle, Stephen returns to the Sanctum Sanctorum and Wanda declares at Tony Stark’s funeral that she is prepared to accept Vision’s death.

Wandavision

After years of grief, Wanda takes a New Jersey town hostage and lives out a family sitcom fantasy with Vision and his twins, Billy and Tommy. She there she adopts the name of Scarlet Witch, a powerful mythical being. After freeing the town, she moves away from her and learns about the mystical arts to reunite with her children.

What if…?

While each episode is important to watch, Chapter 4 called “What If…Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” It is the one that is most connected, since in this reality her beloved dies in a car accident and tries to bring her back to life, but her denial of her death leads him to absorb interdimensional beings.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

After the identity of Spider-Man is revealed, Peter Parker goes to Doctor Strange to do a spell that will make the world forget his name, the problem is that everything goes wrong opening the Multiverse. Now they must do everything in their power to fix the situation.