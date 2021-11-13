DOCKCASE USB-C Smart Hub, features and price

From the platform of Kickstarter a new interesting project arrives which has as its object a device designed to provide users with a wide variety of additional solutions to meet all their multimedia needs: we are talking about 8-in-1 USB-C Smart Hub DOCKCASE.

It is a device whose main objective is to offer users a whole series of tools to maximize the potential of their devices in both work and multimedia environments.

For example, it is possible to take advantage of DOCKCASE USB-C Smart Hub to connect a notebook to a second screen and thus have a workstation that is not only more comfortable but also more efficient.

Here is a video that gives us a demonstration of what is possible with the DOCKCASE USB-C Smart Hub:

The main features of DOCKCASE USB-C Smart Hub 8 in 1

DOCKCASE USB-C Smart Hub is equipped with a refined design and a small 1.5-inch screen thanks to which users have the possibility to interact with it and can count on its own operating system, firmware updates, a cooling system based on the use of a fan, HDMI support, the ability to play content in 4K resolution at 60Hz and data transmission via USB up to 10Gbps.

But DOCKCASE USB-C Smart Hub is also designed to perform other activities, such as recharging the devices connected to it, with the possibility of managing the charging speed to better adapt to the various types of devices.

Finally, there is the possibility to customize the various functions of DOCKCASE USB-C Smart Hub according to your needs.

Basically, DOCKCASE USB-C Smart Hub can be considered a device that can be used in various scenarios, from the office to the home or even on the move.

If we have piqued your curiosity and would like to know more, find the dedicated page on Kickstarter by following this link. The price during the campaign is $ 89, with shipments scheduled for January 2022.