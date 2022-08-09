Doctor and businesswoman creates an exclusive health app for women

Only at present it is estimated that there are at least 9 million apps, although the figure is constantly increasing.

Daisies is a mobile application created by a Mexican doctor that offers general medicine, gynecology, skincare, nutrition and psychology consultations for women.

One of the founders of this project is the resident and influencer Isabel Salas.

Conventionally, it is thought that doctors can only work in an office. The reality is very different because it is also possible to undertake and turn technology into an ally. Such is the case of a doctor who decided to find a new way to earn income and created a health app exclusively for women.

In this sense, from the university, young people are instructed to work in the public or private field. Being part of a company is not a negative thing, but it is also possible to start your own business.

The main barrier is economic because a strong economic investment is always needed to start. Although it does not mean that it is something impossible. With enough savings and good discipline, everything can be achieved.

How to achieve additional income in Medicine?

As an example, it is worth highlighting the Mexican doctor Isabel Salas, who is the founder of Daisies, a new mobile health application exclusively for women. In this case, everything works through a payment that can be monthly or annual. By doing so you are entitled to receive a certain number of video consultations given by health professionals. Everything is carried out through the internet so distance or time are not a barrier.

The most innovative thing about this proposal is that it is directed entirely towards the female audience. The objective is to promote comprehensive health and therefore it is possible to receive a general medical consultation but also one with a gynecologist. In addition, they also offer skincare, nutrition and psychology services to cover all aspects of the body and mind.

Similarly, one of Daisies’ commitments is to offer a top quality service provided by the best health professionals. To achieve this, at the end of each query you can give a rating for the service received. It is quite similar to private mobility apps and the objective is to identify the best doctors.

The application manifest

All external change always comes from within, which is why with daisies we seek to empower and inspire women to reach their best version, with access to decent health services that we know will improve their well-being and quality of life. A whole support network made by women for women and the best, at a totally accessible price!

Who is Isabel Salas?

As we mentioned, one of the founders is Isabel Salas. She is a general practitioner who is now studying the specialty of Gynecology and Obstetrics in Jalisco. Her name may be familiar to some from her social media activity. Through her accounts on Youtube, Instagram and TikTok she gathers millions of followers.

But he has also stood out for his interest in combining his Medicine career with other businesses. She is also the founder of the company called Is A Scrub. Its mission is to provide a reliable surgical pajamas sales service based on efficiency and professionalism. To adapt to current times, she does not have a physical store but everything works through the internet.

Within its catalog, surgical pajamas for men and women of different colors stand out, as well as surgical caps. All payments are made online so you can receive packages from the comfort of your home.