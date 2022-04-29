Doctor… and cartoonist? • Workers

The young doctor from Cienfuegos, Miguel Morales Madrigal, in addition to being a specialist in Endocrinology at the Hospital General Universitario Gustavo Aldereguía Lima, is also an excellent cartoonist.

He told us about his double task

“I graduated as a Doctor of Medicine in 2006. The Provincial Health Directorate placed me in the municipality of Abreus, in the Basic Work Group of the town of Juraguá, where I began to study the specialty of Comprehensive General Medicine.

“Since I was a student I was interested in Endocrinology, and in the third year of my degree I started as an assistant student, guided by Dr. Luis Senén Rodríguez. That made me fall in love with this specialty even more and I had the professional objective of studying it.

“After 5 years of graduating and having overcome many obstacles, I managed to start as a resident. When I finished my studies, I was assigned the responsibility of creating and directing the Department of Endocrinology at the hospital, since that service did not exist until that date. It was a difficult task for a recent graduate, but it was made easier for me thanks to the work team.

“Currently I work as Head of the Endocrinology, Nutrition and Metabolism Disorders Service and I am in charge of the Provincial Group of that specialty. I am also president of the Provincial Chapter of Nutrition in Cienfuegos”.

The medicine is my life

“It’s part of my DNA. Since I was five years old, I communicated to my mother my desire to be a doctor and I never changed my mind. At the Pre-university Institute of Exact Sciences I was closely linked to Computing, which allowed me to learn about Software Design and Programming, with excellent results in national competitions. All my classmates and professors thought that I was going to opt for a career in Cybernetics or some other Science. of Computing, but no, I wanted to be a doctor.

If reincarnation existed and I was born again, I would study Medicine and Endocrinology again.

“Caricature for me, more than a second profession, is a hobby, one more way to express my ideas, thoughts and feelings, but Medicine is my passion, my great love, what complements me and makes me feel fulfilled.

Why did you also lean towards caricature?

“My mom and grandma have a lot to do with it. Since I was little I liked to draw and when I wasn’t playing in the street with my friends from the neighborhood, I would create a cartoon or copy some character from the Cuban comics of the time, of which I am a fan. I still collect all the magazines, books and supplements of national authors from when I was a child.

“When my mother saw my motivation for painting, she began to take me to cultural houses, to plastic arts courses. I participated in almost all drawing competitions at the national and provincial levels, and won several awards during my childhood.

“In pre-university and university I had to move away from drawing a little because of the many hours I had to dedicate to studying. However, I always drew or made some caricature related to the situations that occurred in my scholarship environment.

“When I graduated as a specialist and with less pressure for my studies, I decided to return to painting and approached my neighbor and current director of the newspaper 5 de Septiembre, Mercedes Caro Nodarse, and told her of my desire to start collaborating with cartoons. The collective of that communication medium opened the doors for me, for which I am very grateful.

Any notable posts?

“There are many and it would be very extensive to relate them. I have published in Vietnam, Italy, Brazil, France, Holland, Germany, United Kingdom, Turkey…, and in Cuban newspapers and supplements

“It is a very difficult task to alternate the two tasks. Both professions demand a lot of time and responsibility.

One is to work for the health and well-being of patients, so I must prepare myself well, study and stay up to date; in the other I try to communicate objectively, attached to the truth, and do it in a way that is understandable by all audiences, generating a debate on the subject.

“When you have the will and the desire, as well as a wonderful family, then the task becomes easier. I usually draw at night, because in the afternoons I help my wife, who is also a doctor, with housework.

When I have a lot of work to do I start very early in the afternoon and then she takes care of everything. Generally I do not rest on Saturdays or Sundays. Whenever the idea for a good cartoon comes up and I have free time, I get to work and create!”