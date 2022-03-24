doctor and middlemen in handcuffs

In the early hours of Thursday, in the province of Verona, the execution by the carabinieri of the NAS of Padua of a precautionary custody order against a general practitioner, held responsible for simulating the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine in exchange for money, and of 5 other people accused of playing the role of intermediarieseffectively procuring “customers” who requested the fake vaccination.

Those arrested will have to answer, for various reasons, for the crimes of embezzlement, corruption for an act contrary to official duties, abusive exercise of a profession, culpable epidemic, ideological falsehood committed by a public official in public documents, ideological falsehood committed by a public official in certificates, aggravated scam.

The cases of corruption ascertained, against as many individuals, would be 285: these they would have paid 300 euros to receive the false certification, without being given the vaccine. According to what was reported by the carabinieri, in his office the doctor did not even pretend the inoculation, limiting himself to simply issuing the certification, while the intermediaries would have presented themselves directly with real lists of people to be vaccinated only in appearance and with cash.

They also would have been issued certifications certifying the execution of the swabswhich took place in real time upon telephone request from subjects who had to embark on airplanes or ferries even for foreign destinations.

The investigation, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Verona, was launched in August last year, following investigations that would have shown that the doctor, starting in April, was able to vaccinate more people than the vaccine doses assigned to himin addition to the fact that a very high number of vaccinated by the same were resident in cities and regions other than the capital of Verona.

Among the various patients of the medical office at the center of the investigation there are members of the police, military, doctors, nurses, teachers, all belonging to the categories subject to the vaccination obligation. In addition to the illegal proceeds obtained by citizens, estimated at several thousand euros, the professional is also under investigation for the hypothesis of the crime of fraud against the State for having received reimbursements from the health system for carrying out vaccinations that never took place.