Doctor at only 23 years old, pride for the young Marco Dicorato from Barletta

The School of Medicine and Surgery of the “A. Moro” University of Bari continues to churn out very young talents. In fact, on Friday 15 April, at the age of only twenty-three, the young Barletta Marco Maria Dicorato graduated with 110 cum laude and academic acclaim, born in Terlizzi in 1998 but lived from birth in Barletta, who discussed a clinical-experimental thesis in Cardiology from title “Beta blockers in patients with cardiac amyloidosis: results of a national multicenter study”. Speaker is Chiar.ma Prof. Cinzia Forleo, co-supervisor the Director of Cardiology Chiar.mo prof. Stefano Favale.

The new doctor can only be fully satisfied after the Proclamation, accompanied by the thunderous applause of the public present in the Aula Magna, after the commendations by the commission itself as well as by the rapporteur and co-rapporteur. Marco Maria Dicorato attended the Liceo Classico “A. Casardi” in Barletta, graduating at the age of 18 brilliantly with 100 and honors. Immediately passed the Medicine test at the University of Bari with great success, as well as at the San Raffaele in Milan, he preferred to enroll in Bari for the love that binds him to his native land.

Marco, in addition to studying, has cultivated with great enthusiasm various activities from sports such as fencing, basketball, chess (also winning several competitions at a regional and national level), volleyball, skiing to the goliardic ones, never neglecting his private life and relationships social. He has been abroad for study reasons on multiple occasions to improve the English language, as well as for his own cultural enrichment, making several trips to England (London, Oxford, Cambridge, Bath, Hull, Birmingham), then Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Budapest, Barcelona, ​​Munich, Istanbul and other important destinations. The key to his success is in the deep passion and curiosity that drives him to explore ever new worlds, broadening his cultural and human horizons.

Having crowned his dream of becoming a doctor, here is what he declared: “I am delighted with this extraordinary result, thanks to all my family, my parents, my twin sister and my brother, this degree is also thanks to them. Obviously I thank all those who they followed me along this path, from my supervisor Prof. Forleo to my co-supervisor Prof. Favale and to all the professors who have been close to me during the training course. There are many people to mention, I don’t want to elaborate, now my mind is already facing the competition for specialization, I hope to be up to the task for which I have studied so much and to make a contribution to society, following the Hippocratic oath; this is not a point of arrival but only a starting point and a springboard towards new challenges. Ad maiora! “.

So, congratulations to the very young doctor Marco Maria Dicorato and good luck for a happy and brilliant professional future, studded with other deserved successes and always at the service of society and medical research.