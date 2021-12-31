Doctor attacked in his office – Chronicle

A patient without a mask comes to a general practitioner office and without qualifying, with threats and shoves, demands a medical service. Invited to leave, he kicks the front door of the study, breaking the lock. This is what happened on Wednesday 29 December in Trieste according to what was reported by the Trieste provincial board of the autonomous national syndicate of Italian doctors (Snami).

“Yesterday there was yet another and unacceptable act of violence against a general practitioner and his study collaborator” reads a note released by Snami on December 30 in which the union points out that “this was only the latest episode of violence; verbal and physical attacks on health workers are increasingly frequent “. By strongly condemning such actions, the Snami announces its full support for all legal forms of protection.

In this regard, the doctors’ union recalls that “Law 113/2020 is in force, containing ‘Provisions on safety for health and socio-health professions exercising their functions’ in which there is a further tightening sanctions for those who undermine the safety of health workers “.

Specifically, there is a four to ten year imprisonment for serious injuries caused to doctors and eight to sixteen years imprisonment for very serious injuries.

“There is also – adds Snami – an aggravating circumstance for crimes committed against the same subjects with violence or threats, in the presence of which the crimes of injury and beatings are always prosecutable ex officio. To this is added the art . 5 in which ‘having acted, in crimes committed with violence or threats, to the detriment of doctors and their collaborators is subject to the administrative sanction of the payment of a sum from 500 to 5 thousand euros “.