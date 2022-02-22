Doctor Carballo’s Consultation: COVID vaccine, immunity, contagion and end of the pandemic in ‘Doctor Carballo’s Consultation’

We announced it just a week ago: Cesar Carballo comes to MARCA from the hand of a program of debates and interviews on health and well-being. ‘Doctor Carballo’s Consultation‘ premieres this Tuesday, February 22 with the presence of two experts who will answer questions about vaccines against coronavirus and will comment on the latest changes in the pandemic management in our country

Mandatory COVID vaccination?

Since the controversy with Djokovic caseIs it ethical that they do not let you compete because you are not vaccinated? Should vaccination be compulsory? going through the booster doseDoes the healthy population need a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine? Are we overvaccinating? Until the mandatory covid passportIs this tool useful to avoid infections? What do our experts think would be the best alternatives?

Graziella Almendral and Alfredo Correll the first guests

From the hand of Graziella Almendraljournalist and president of the National Association of Health Informants, and Alfredo Corellimmunologist and professor at the University of Valladolid, Cesar Carballo resolve doubts and conduct a debate, not exempt from controversy, in which the experts will speak about the Covid news What worries us most: vaccines, immunity, infections and the end of the pandemic.

