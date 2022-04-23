Doctor Catterina Ferreccio entered the Chilean Academy of Medicine

The Chilean Academy of Medicine is one of six academies that make up the Institute of Chile. It is a public corporation, autonomous in its organization and functions, composed of physicians outstanding in their contribution to the progress of medicine, medical education and public health.

For the fulfillment of its objectives performs activities that include the analysis of current medical issues, the stimulation of national medical research, responding to inquiries from the government or other institutions regarding medical or public health problemsand expose in the media their opinions on issues that are relevant to the national community.

Dr. catterina ferrecciospecialist in epidemiology and public health at UC, in recognition of his outstanding professional career and his contribution to the progress of medicine in the country. The incorporation ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 20 last.

“It is a tremendous satisfaction that they have appointed me; firstly, because I am a woman and the academy has historically been a space that is somewhat forbidden for us. I am also glad that they recognize a discipline that is not clinical in essence, but rather research, such as epidemiology, an area that I otherwise lead at the university”commented the award-winning specialist.

“Throughout my career I have realized that you can influence public policy, you can get decisions based on evidence. In this sense, I hope that the academy will be a seat from which to be able to pass on important messages to decision makers and the population itself”he added.

Professor Ferreccio during her presentation at the Academy admission ceremony.

The Chilean Academy of Medicine is made up of 36 Full Members (including Dr. Ferreccio)22 Corresponding Members, 22 National Honorary Members, and 35 Foreign Members.

Milestones of his career

Catterina Ferreccio has had an outstanding career in the field of public health in the country and a life dedicated to academic activitiesboth in research and in other aspects of university life. She graduated as a doctor from the U. de Chile, she has a Master’s degree in Public Health from the U. de Chile and a Master’s degree in Epidemiology from the U. Johns Hopkins.

She is a full professor at the UC School of Medicine, head of the UC Epidemiology Doctorate Program, and deputy director of the Advanced Center for Chronic Diseases (ACCDis). In parallel, she was renamed as a member of the COVID-19 Advisory Council of the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Catterina Ferreccio together with the rector Ignacio Sánchez.

She has been president of the Chilean Society of Epidemiology on two occasions. In the field of research, his work has allowed him to propose public policies such as wastewater treatment, regulation of arsenic levels in drinking water, prevention of cervical cancer, strengthening of health policies in the area of ​​cancer of the stomach, among many others.

Likewise, his research activities have allowed him to publish 182 papers (PubMed) that have surpassed the 30,500 citations.

The specialist has also received the following distinctions in recognition of her work:

In 2006 Santiago Medical Society Award for work on Helicobacter Pylori and gastric cancer

In 2009 Best Researcher Award at the UC School of Medicine

In 2008 Santiago Medical Society Award for work on arsenic

In 2014 Academy of Medicine Award 2014 for contribution to Epidemiology, Etiology and Early Recognition of Neoplastic Diseases

In 2017 Best Senior Researcher in Public Health Award at Universia-Banco Santander

Check below a gallery of images of the incorporation event of Dr. Catterina Ferreccio: