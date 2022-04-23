Doctor César Carballo’s warning about the FFP2 mask

The situation of the pandemic in Spain entered a new stage this past wednesdaywith the withdrawal of the indoor mask, with several exceptions. It is the last of the changes carried out in the strategy for the control of COVID-19after also eliminating the obligation to wear a mask outdoors and a change in the case notification.

The latest Health report, from this Friday, April 22, points to a new increase in cumulative incidence at 14 dayswhich is already in the 555.47 cases in people over 60 years of age for every 100,000 inhabitants of the same age range. A rise of 50 points compared to the last report, this week, and 120 if we compare them with the data from ten days ago.

The change in the way of monitoring the pandemic also implies novelties when attending the Emergency Room. Dr. César Carballo, emergency physician at the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital from Madrid, comments on one of the latest situations experienced in his workplace. “There are things that surprise me, like having COVID patients three hours in the same waiting room as a non-COVID patient. It catches my attention.”

For this reason, Carballo takes the opportunity to send a message when going to the Emergency Room, such as the recommendation of wear FFP2 masks instead of surgical or other types. “We are for you in the ER. But if you go, bring FFP2 masks, because we no longer have two separate circuitswe have the same for everyone”.

Darias: “The system works”

On the other hand, the Minister of Health, Carolina Dariasensures that the new epidemiological surveillance system “It works”, after the increase in cases and hospitalizations registered in Asturias. The head of the Health portfolio acknowledges that there will be “oscillations” in this new stage of the pandemic, something that was “predictable”.

Asturias, together with Galicia and Navarraare the only autonomous communities with an incidence that exceeds a thousand cases, doubling the national average. The first of them has recommended, in recent hours, the use of the mask due to the increase in cases. In addition, it has also decided to expand testing in people under 60 years of age based on medical criteria.