Doctor Ciravegna, column of Internal Medicine at the Savigliano hospital retires – Targatocn.it

Giovanni Ciravegna (always called Gianpiero), “historic” doctor of Internal Medicine at the Savigliano hospital (before 2010 he worked for a long time in Fossano), he will be retired from 18 December and the head physician Giovanni Gulli writes to his daughter.

“My colleagues and I have been feeling, for months now, a deep regret for the retirement of his Dad, of whom we already feel orphaned. His Dad has always practiced a medicine so ancient and neglected that it has to be rediscovered, and is called – in English, to sound like a novelty – “patient-centered care”, that is a medicine that has as its objective not only the formulation of a diagnosis and the prescription of a therapy, but also – and above all – the well-being of the person as a human being with his own preferences, needs and values ​​”.

It’s still: “For his father, the sick person has always been, above all, a person, and he has always taken care of each person’s biological, psychic, spiritual, cultural and social needs, despite everything …”

Then, dr. Gulli closes with an ironic invitation, which, we could say, one cannot but accept: “Also on behalf of my colleagues, I ask you and your mother to convince him to come back, at convenient times (wake up no earlier than 7), without Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, and holidays in Cogne on your favorite dates “.

Good pension, Doctor Ciravegna!