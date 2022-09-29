Doctor creates list of the best medical series with scientific bases



Dr. Mike will have a fight against UFC veteran Chris Avila on October 29.

Dr. Mike’s YouTube channel has more than 10 million followers.

Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, better known as Dr. Mike on social networks, is a specialist in Family Medicine who, from the beginning of his residency, decided to share his long journey towards being a doctor on his networks, in addition to contributing his knowledge to people In Internet. Doctor Mike created a list of the best medical series that, according to his point of view, are the most realistic regarding the themes and situations that television series pose in medical matters.

Who is Dr Mike?

Mikhail Varshavski, was born on November 12, 1989 in Saransk, Russia, at the age of 6 his parents made the decision to emigrate to the state of New York in the United States of America.

According to its official site, Doctor Mike grew up and lived in the United States where he earned his medical degree from the New York Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences and a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine with honors at the age of 24.

Dr Mike’s YouTube Channel

The content that Dr. Mike creates for his YouTube account is varied, some of his videos are reactions to memes in medicine, reactions to injuries, confessions with other colleagues and much more.

In one of these videos, Dr. Mike shares with his followers and with the entire YouTube community his list of the best medical series that has ever been on television. According to the parameters of his video, the series were rated according to the truthfulness with the one that touches on the topics in medicine that arise on the screen.

The top 5 positions in his list of his video of the 16 television series are:

E R. The Good Doctor. Dr House. CodeBlack. Chicago Med.

Did you expect to see these series in this order? For you, what are the best medical series that have a strong scientific basis?

