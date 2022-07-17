Doctor dresses up as Marvel characters to treat children with cancer

A Mexican pediatric oncologist had the idea of ​​changing his medical uniform for the costumes of the most famous Marvel superheroes.

In this way, it generates greater interest in patients and has increased the attendance of minors at their consultations.

In addition, it has also improved the emotional health of children with cancer.

The world of entertainment is one of the most powerful today. But beyond money, what matters is the impact and power it generates in people. Especially the Marvel movies are already part of popular culture and that’s why a doctor had a peculiar idea. The objective is to focus not only on the physical part but also on the emotional part of the patients.

To begin with, this saga of films that began in 2008 with the Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to raise 22 billion dollars. It is the largest franchise in the history of cinema, and the power extends to other businesses such as television and toys.

Therefore, characters like Spider Man, Thor, Iron Man and Captain America They have positioned themselves among the children’s favorites. From the clothing to the stories based on fantasy, they generate sensations of surprise and admiration in minors.

An original way of caring for children with cancer

With this in mind, a Mexican pediatric oncologist He decided to change his traditional doctor clothing for that of Marvel superheroes. He did everything to achieve better emotional effects with the pediatric cancer patients he cares for.

His name is Dr Sergio Gallegos and works in the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara. Although a solemn atmosphere usually prevails conventionally, he completely transformed it to offer a moment of joy to children who are going through a time complicated by the disease.

In this way, it has become a tradition that periodically go to the hospital with the costume of one of the superheroes of this production house. The specialist affirms that so far he has achieved several benefits with patients. The first is that children come motivated and more frequently to consultations. In addition, attendance at the hospital is no longer a punishment but an opportunity to be with their favorite characters.

While a direct consequence is that while there is greater regularity, treatments are also more efficient. Similarly, the emotional part is also important when it comes to diseases with high mortality.

childhood cancer today

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year 300 thousand new cases of tumors are detected in pediatric patients. The variety of neoplasms is quite extensive, but the three that cause the most deaths are: leukemias (48 percent), lymphomas (12 percent) and tumors of the central nervous system (9 percent).

In addition, it should be remembered that a large part of childhood cancer survivors face sequelae that continue into their adult stage. Therefore, their quality of life is limited.

The most frequent sequela is a high predisposition to develop hypertension at some point in life. While others are the formation of a second cancer, bone fragility, early menopause in adulthood and even infertility due to the radiation used in some treatments.